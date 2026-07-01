2027: I have no apology for supporting re-election bid of Tinubu- Gov Yusuf

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to mobilizing support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Ostensibly reacting to opposition comments, Gov. Yusuf insisted he has no cause to regret of apologetic to any figure, owing to his support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The governor made the declaration during an interactive session with elected and appointed government officials held at the Coronation Hall of the Government House in Kano.

Expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term, Yusuf assured that Kano would deliver overwhelming votes for the President in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, “Our administration in Kano has no reason to apologize for supporting President Tinubu,” stressing that the President’s re-election remains a collective responsibility of all party members and government officials.

The Governor however, directed all political appointees serving in his administration who are yet to register as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to do so without further delay.

Yusuf stressed that every elected and appointed government official must identify with the party and actively participate in strengthening its structures ahead of the 2027 polls.

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to ensure the APC records victories in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly, State Assembly and local government elections.

As part of measures aimed at motivating political office holders, the governor approved the allocation of plots of land to more than 300 political aides, including Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Senior Special Reporters, Special Reporters and Personal Assistants. He also approved the payment of N100,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ismail Falgore, also at the meeting re-emphaised that APC in Kano owes no apology for promoting the achievements of President Tinubu in Kano State.

Falgore noted that constituency projects executed by members of the State Assembly, with the support of Governor Yusuf, had further strengthened the party’s popularity across the state and positioned it for victory in the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairman in Kano State, Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa, declared that “the battle line has been drawn” with the Kwankwasiyya movement, expressing confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

At the end of the meeting, elected and appointed government officials unanimously passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The officials also pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work collectively towards ensuring the success of the APC at all levels during the 2027 general elections.

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