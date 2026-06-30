Troops neutralize terrorists, rescue victim, arrest collaborators in North West

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA (JTF NW OPFY) have sustained the tempo of offensive operations against terrorist elements and bandit syndicates across the North West geopolitical zone.

According to the statement signed by the Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, stated that in a series of coordinated operations conducted between 27 and 28 June 2026, troops neutralized two terrorists, rescued a kidnapped victim, arrested eight suspected collaborators and logistics facilitators, and recovered 110 rustled cattle, further disrupting criminal activities across the region.

On 27 June 2026, a combined team of Sector 1 troops and members of the Vigilante Group, while conducting fighting patrols in Giwa and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of Kaduna State, engaged terrorists transporting kidnapped victims on motorcycles.

Following a fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists abandoned two motorcycles and fled into the surrounding bush.

Troops rescued one kidnapped victim alive, while sadly recovering the body of another victim who had been killed by the terrorists.

Later the same day, troops of Sector 1 responded to reports of a terrorist attack on Dariya village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where one civilian was killed and three others sustained injuries before the arrival of security forces. Pursuing the fleeing terrorists, the troops intercepted them on motorcycles and engaged them in a firefight, neutralizing two of the terrorists. During the encounter, one motorcycle, some rounds of ammunition, charms and other personal effects were recovered.

In a separate intelligence-led operation, troops of Sector 2 at Magami in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State arrested two suspects believed to have provided medical support to terrorist groups operating within the area.

Elsewhere, troops of Sector 1 on fighting patrol around Polewire village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area arrested six individuals found under suspicious circumstances following a firefight with fleeing terrorists. The suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

On 28 June 2026, troops of Sector 1, working in conjunction with members of the Vigilante Group in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, pursued cattle rustlers and established a snap ambush along their suspected escape route at Ungwan Gora bush.

The sustained pressure mounted by the troops forced the rustlers to abandon the stolen livestock and flee, leading to the successful recovery of all 110 rustled cattle. The recovered cattle were subsequently handed over to their rightful owners.

The Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains committed to sustaining offensive operations aimed at denying terrorist and criminal groups freedom of action while safeguarding the lives and property of law-abiding citizens across the North West.

The Force also urges members of the public to continue supporting ongoing operations by providing timely and credible information to security agencies.

For a better society

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