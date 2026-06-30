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Entertainment

Tracing Pepperbody’s meteoric rise from emotional Queen to TikTok Superstar

by Peter Anayo0139

It’s hard to scroll through TikTok, Twitter, or any other social media platform without seeing one of Pepperbody’s videos.

The 19-year-old pop star, née Mirabel Ehi Akugbe, emerged on the scene with both chill and emotional videos that are simply too catchy to forget. The first time her followers experienced the mesmerizing phenomenon that is her content was when she posted a video on TikTok, racking up over 3 million views.

Having experienced success with most of the videos, the star started putting out more vlog videos, this time including her videos on YouTube, and her presence on TikTok started gaining much momentum.

Like the age-old question, “What came first: the chicken or the egg?” pop culture fanatics find themselves asking, “Did ‘Say So’ make TikTok, or did TikTok make ‘Say So’?”

And as TikTok grew in popularity, so did Pepperbody.

“Being on social media is one thing because I joke and I meme all day, but when I stand here right now and tell you that I’m so thankful to have as supporters, the fact that this happened and you are a huge part of it means everything to me,” she said. “And I’m not going to cry. But I love you and thank you. Stay safe and thanks, Mom!”[you].

 

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