Soludo declares state of emergency on environment, declares July 4 Desilting Day

Pamela Eboh, Awka

The Anambra State Government under the leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo has declared a state of emergency on Anambra environment following serious environmental damages recorded in the state.

The government cited issues like, dumping of refuse and other materials by the residents into waterways, erecting of illegal structures and encroachments on drainages and right of ways, as well as excessive sand mining across the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Awka by the duo of the state Commissioner for Information and Value Reformation, Dr. Law Mefor and Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Clem Aguiyi read in part, “To address this issue, the government has ordered the cleaning of all drainage systems across the state and the stopping of uncontrolled sand mining, both of which are major factors making the state more prone to flooding and gully erosion.

“Saturday, July 4, 2026, has been mapped out as the D-Day for the commencement of the statewide desilting and waste evacuation exercise.

“The exercise will involve markets, transport unions, youths, community leaders, churches, and all residents.”

The Commissioner also said that to enable the exercise to be successful, all communities and businesses will be on lockdown and movement restricted from 6:00am to 11:00am.

They however added that exemptions apply only to essential services which include, security agencies, health workers, ambulances, journalists, the fire service, and others on essential duties.

“Those constructing new houses should make mandatory provisions for catch pits to properly manage run-off water as prescribed by law.

“Ndị Anambra are advised to cooperate with the government on this matter, as those who fail to comply will be prosecuted according to existing laws,” the statement added.