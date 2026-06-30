Police arrest notorious armed robber in Rivers, recover arms, ammunition

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said its operatives have arrested a suspected armed robber, Austine Emenike, alias “Oyibo,” recovering firearms and live ammunition in a targeted intelligence-led operation in Aluu Village of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Blessing Agabe Blessing disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The PPRO said officers of the Command, acting on credible intelligence apprehended Emenike and recovered one locally made pistol, four single-barrel guns, and five live cartridges from him, during the operation carried out on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju.

She noted that preliminary investigations have linked the suspect to a wider criminal network operating within the state. “Investigators are currently pursuing leads to identify and arrest other gang members and to establish the full scope of their activities,” ASP Agabe added.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, according to the statement, commended the operatives for their courage, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to deny criminal elements any safe haven in Rivers State.

“This arrest and the recovery of these dangerous weapons underscore our resolve to proactively tackle violent crime and protect the law-abiding people of Rivers State. We will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations until criminal elements are completely rooted out,” the Commissioner said.

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station.

“Public cooperation and credible intelligence remain indispensable in our collective effort to build a safer and more secure Rivers State,” the CP added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2