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Osun Police nab suspect over murder of teenager, 23 others

by Peter Anayo0113

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has arrested Kareem Saheed, popularly known as “Tanfiani,” over his alleged involvement in the murder of 14-year-old Olapade Ezekiel.

It would be recalled that the victim was reportedly killed during a political clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Accord Party in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, said Saheed was arrested with 23 other suspects in connection with political violence and cult-related offences across the state.

According to him, the Command is fully aware of the recent cult-related killings and acts of thuggery threatening the peace of the State, some of which have been given political undertones.

“Through intensified operations, the Command has arrested several suspects linked to these crimes and remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

“The suspects are Oyeladun Muideen, Ridwan Adekola, Mukaila Azeez, Sunday Friday, Olamilekan Fatai, Tiamiyu Ismail, Famuyiwa Toib, Ajiboye Toheed, Morufu Sodiq, Folorunso Moshood, Hassan Sodiq, Badiru Saheed, Adegoke Olalekan, Faruk Olawale, Iyanuoluwa Sarumi, Afolabi Ahmed, Adeshina Lukman, Mutiu Opeyemi, Olusola Daniel, Abiola Olabode, Azeez Abiodun, Babatunde Kehinde and Dada Mayowa.

“I am using this opportunity to warn all criminally minded individuals, including cultists, political thugs and other troublemakers, to desist from acts capable of disrupting public peace and order or face the full wrath of the law,” Gotan said.

He added that “I want to reiterate the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during, and after the forthcoming elections.”

Meanwhile, Saheed denied involvement in the killing while speaking to journalists, claiming he was being framed by members of the Accord Party, stressing that he was not at the scene of the incident.

“The video that went viral on social media was recorded on Friday when some Accord Party thugs, led by individuals identified as Asibu and Bebo, allegedly invaded the local government secretariat with guns concealed in their vehicles.

“I seized one of the guns and later handed it over to an Accord Party leader who came to the council with them. I was not at the scene when the boy was killed,” he claimed.

 

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