NSITF boss urges collaboration btw employers, workers

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye has called for stronger collaboration between government, employers and workers to drive sustainable economic growth.

Faleye made the call on Monday in Abuja while delivering a goodwill message at the 5th Annual Summit of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

The NSITF boss described the theme of the summit, “Leveraging Reforms and ESG for Enterprise Competitiveness and Inclusive National Growth“ as timely as businesses navigate policy reforms in the new economic realities.

He said: “Across the country, businesses are adapting to reforms, responding to new realities and seeking innovative ways to remain competitive while creating value for society.”

Referencing a Nigerian adage, “The left hand washes the right, and the right hand washes the left,” he stressed that “lasting progress is built on partnership.”

According to him, “Government, employers and workers each have a role to play, and when we work together with trust and shared purpose, everyone benefits,” noting that at NSITF, worker protection and enterprise competitiveness are viewed as complementary goals.

He argued that a safe, protected, and confident workforce is more productive and resilient, while businesses that invest in employee wellbeing build stronger, more sustainable institutions, and further highlighted the Employees’ Compensation Scheme as a critical pillar of social protection, saying it supports workers and gives employers “confidence to operate within a fair and predictable framework.”

“As Nigeria pursues economic reforms, we must remain deliberate in ensuring that growth is inclusive and that no segment of our workforce is left behind,” he stated.

Commending NECA for sustaining the platform, Faleye expressed confidence that the two-day Summit would “Generate practical ideas that will strengthen enterprise competitiveness and contribute meaningfully to our national development.”

The NECA Summit is an annual gathering of private sector leaders, policymakers and labour stakeholders to discuss issues shaping Nigeria’s business and economic environment.

For a better society

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