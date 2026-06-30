Nigeria lauds UK for renewed commitment to women, peace, security agenda

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has commended the Government of the United Kingdom, through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), for reaffirming its commitment to advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda in Nigeria.

The commendation followed discussions at the Nigeria–UK Defence and Security Forum, where the UK reiterated its continued support for the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 and its commitment to strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peacebuilding, conflict prevention, stabilization, mediation, and post-conflict recovery.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Press Public Relations, Ahmed Lawan Danbazau.

The ministry particularly acknowledged the impact of the UK’s SPRING Programme, which continues to support efforts aimed at promoting inclusive peace and security, strengthening institutions, and empowering women as critical actors in building resilient communities and sustainable peace.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, welcomed the UK’s renewed pledge, describing it as a significant boost to Nigeria’s efforts to fully implement the Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

She emphasized that the implementation of UNSCR 1325 remains central to ensuring that women are not only protected during conflicts but are also empowered as leaders, negotiators, and decision-makers in peace and security processes.

The minister further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to deepening collaboration with international partners in promoting inclusive governance, strengthening institutional frameworks, and advancing sustainable peace through meaningful participation of women at all levels.

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development looks forward to sustaining its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom in accelerating the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and delivering lasting outcomes for women, families, communities and the nation as a whole.