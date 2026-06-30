NiDCOM commiserates with Nigerian injured in Qatar gas explosion

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has confirmed that Mr. Joel Abdulrahman is alive, discharged from hospital, and currently recuperating at accommodation provided by his employer, following the explosion and fire that struck the Barzan gas supply facility in Ras Laffan, Qatar, on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

According to a release issued by the Head of Press and Protocol NiDCom, Mr. Abdurahman Balogun, noted, “When news broke of a devastating explosion at a gas facility in Qatar on Sunday night, one name was on the lips of Nigerians watching anxiously from home, Jubril Akorede Abdulrahman, a Nigerian national who was among those caught in the incident. Today, there is reason for relief.

“Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who swung into action immediately upon receiving news of the incident, confirmed that the explosion occurred at approximately 10:30 pm local time at the facility operated by Qatar Energy.

“It was Ambassador Yakubu’s prompt intervention that ensured Mr. Abdulrahman’s situation was closely tracked and that the Nigerian government was kept informed every step of the way.”

At a press conference held in Doha on 22 June 2026, Qatar Energy confirmed that the explosion was accidental and not an act of sabotage or hostility.

The facility had only recently been restarted after a planned operational shutdown that commenced in December 2025.

Emergency response teams from Qatar Energy and Qatar Civil Defence moved swiftly to bring the fire under control.

The explosion left 66 people injured and receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in a life-threatening condition. Among the injured are nationals of Qatar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, India and Nepal.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed profound relief at the news of Abdulrahman’s discharge and conveyed the Commission’s warm sympathy to all those still receiving treatment.

“We are glad that Jubril Abdulrahman is recovering and in safe hands. Our prayers are with him and with everyone still receiving treatment,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Qatar Energy to sustain the support being extended to all injured workers and called on the company to ensure that Abdulrahman and others affected continue to receive the full care they deserve throughout their recovery.

NiDCOM warmly commended Ambassador Yakubu for his prompt intervention and unwavering monitoring of Abdulrahman’s condition from the moment news of the incident broke.

The Commission noted that his swift action exemplified the kind of dedicated consular service that Nigerians abroad deserve and have every right to expect.

For a better society

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