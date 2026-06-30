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NELFUND cracks down: refunds demanded as Schools stall loan-affected tuition payments

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Education

NELFUND cracks down: refunds demanded as Schools stall loan-affected tuition payments

by Peter Anayo0123

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund is moving fast to address troubling reports from campuses across the country.

NELFUND is now in talks with erring tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies to compel full reimbursements for students who had already settled their fees before loan disbursements landed.

The agency is also pushing back against sudden, unapproved hikes in tuition and other school levies tied to the loan program.

Launched under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Student Loan Scheme was designed to break down cost barriers to university, polytechnic, and college education. It was never meant to pile more financial pressure on Nigerian learners, NELFUND stressed.

To safeguard the program’s purpose, the Fund said it is working directly with the affected schools and relevant authorities.

The goal make sure every eligible student gets their money back promptly and that all institutional fees stay reasonable, open, and aligned with the Scheme’s mandate.

A press release issued by Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications Nigerian Education Loan Fund, said NELFUND reaffirmed its pledge to defend student welfare and uphold the credibility of what it called a landmark federal education intervention.

 

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