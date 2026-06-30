Lagos NSCDC parades 5 suspected vandals, others

The Lagos State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded five suspected vandals and others for various forms of crime committed in the State.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Adedotun Keshinro said this while speaking to media during the parade of the suspects in the command’s office in Ikeja recently.

The suspected offenders ages between 27 to 44years old.

According to the Commandant, some of the suspects were also involved in other crimes ranging from vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure such as cables, transformers cables, stealing of lithium batteries and RRU investers in various locations.

Other suspects paraded include three male Togolese who deserted Togo’s Army later apprehended at Badagry axis of Lagos State.

Commandant Keshinro further added that following consistent community engagements with stakeholders, the command received credible intelligence through the Okun Ajah community and Proton Security Company led to their arrest on Saturday, involved in the vandalism of MTN cables.

The cables were recovered with a shuttle bus called Korope with a plate number MUS109YH Benue State, and command is still on the trail of two the suspects.

The other suspects were arrested by Badagry operatives of the command linked to illegal migration have been handed to Nigeria Immigration Service.

Keshinro however warned vandals to desist from illegal act of sabotaging economy, adding that anyone caught would face the wrath of the law, he concluded.

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