Karu Roads breathe new life Into Abuja’s suburbs as Tinubu delivers on urban relief pledge

L-R Senator Philip Aduda, APC National Vice Chairman, South South , Chief Victor Gaidom, Senator, Olaka Nwogu Vice President Kashim Shettima, FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, MD of Abdul-Val Constructions Limited, Otunba Abdullahi Suleiman and PDP Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa during the commissioning of roads in Karu, AMAC, on Monday.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu says the wave of roadworks rolling out across Federal Capital Territory satellite communities is designed to revive grassroots commerce and daily living.

Represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Monday, Tinubu spoke as he commissioned the newly upgraded and widened Karu township road network.

According to the President, the Karu project is living proof of his government’s commitment to ease city chokepoints and raise the quality of life for FCT residents. He framed it as the Renewed Hope Agenda in motion, aimed at bringing the capital’s infrastructure up to speed.

“When we assumed office three years ago, we understood that real progress has to touch the places where citizens live, earn, and travel,” Tinubu stated.

He noted that for years the Karu corridor, a major entry route linking the FCT with adjoining states was choked by heavy congestion that sapped residents’ time, output, and morale.

“We’re not simply paving surfaces here. By reconstructing and expanding these routes, we are breathing new vitality into the local economy,” he added.

The President said the finished work has slashed commute durations, wiped out crippling traffic jams, and created the right environment for enterprises in the crowded district to flourish.

Tinubu lauded FCT Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, saying, “Abuja’s fast-paced physical makeover wouldn’t have been possible without Wike’s tenacious, unrelenting, and hands-on oversight.”

He added that Wike’s forceful rollout of the urban renewal blueprint is evident to all. “By giving priority to busy, strategic outlying roads like Karu as well as the central districts, the FCT Administration is proving our governing principle: that the territory’s prosperity must translate into tangible, everyday ease for every income group,” Tinubu said.

The President also applauded Abdul-Val Constructions Limited, a homegrown firm, for delivering quality work on schedule. He said the company showed that Nigerian contractors can meet global standards in quality, durability, and project execution.

In his welcome remarks, Wike said Karu’s outlook has been completely transformed and called on residents to acknowledge government efforts to improve welfare.

“Your political affiliation doesn’t matter. Your group doesn’t matter. When something is right, call it right,” he said.

“Whether you support or oppose Tinubu, you cannot oppose this road. Members of the opposition use it. Government officials use it. Even those who claim not to be political use it,” the Minister noted.

He pledged continued progress and democratic dividends for every FCT neighborhood under the Tinubu administration.

Wike also highlighted Abdul-Val Constructions again, saying local builders have matured and can rival foreign companies.

“With this contractor, even if funds are delayed, he won’t leave the site. He’ll keep working and tell me, ‘Minister, I trust this Bola Tinubu government. I’ll finish, and I know I’ll be paid in the end.’ It’s uncommon today to find people who will fund and execute a job like this,” Wike said.

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