‘It’s not only Akara’: Remi Tinubu clarifies Petty Traders scheme

….Announces ₦100m for 2,000 Jigawa beneficiaries

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has clarified that the Federal Government’s economic empowerment drive covers more than akara sellers, saying tomato, pepper, vegetable, roasted plantain and other petty traders are also targeted.

Mrs Tinubu spoke on Monday in Jigawa State while inaugurating the newly completed Abubakar Maje Haruna Hall at the Emir of Hadejia’s Palace.

A recording of the event was later aired by TVC News.

Her clarification comes after an earlier remark referencing akara, roasted corn and kuli-kuli businesses drew criticism online, with some Nigerians arguing it downplayed the country’s economic challenges.

Responding to the backlash, the First Lady said the Federal Government had already released ₦100 million to Jigawa State to support 2,000 small-scale traders.

“Because of the atmosphere and everything that is going on, I’ve told Her Excellency that we have already donated about ₦100 million for the empowerment of 2,000 petty traders,” she said.

“I know people have been saying I mentioned only akara. It is not only akara. We also have tomato sellers, boole sellers, those selling pepper and vegetables in our markets.

We will continue to empower them and strengthen their businesses so their trades can become sustainable. That is exactly what we are doing.”

According to her, each of the 2,000 identified women in small businesses will receive ₦50,000 to recapitalise and expand their enterprises. “The ₦100 million has already been provided,” she added.

Mrs Tinubu said criticism would not derail the intervention. “I know the people directly affected appreciate what we are doing.

We are not intimidated by inaccurate reports. We will continue moving forward to ensure our people are properly supported and cared for,” she said.

The First Lady also urged young Nigerians to look beyond crude oil, noting the country’s agricultural and natural resource potential.

She cited a visit to an orange orchard in Benue as an example of untapped opportunities.

“Nigeria is truly blessed. As I travel across the country, I pray our young people will recognise the enormous resources we have.

We have concentrated so much on oil, yet there are countless other opportunities waiting to be explored,” she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2