Hon. Sunny Aguebor Bibi JP, NDC Candidate for Edo South Senatorial District, calls for calm, unity , faith in legal process amid recent court developments

At this critical moment, Hon. Sunny Aguebor Bibi JP wishes to reassure the good people of Edo South, party faithful, supporters, coordinators, volunteers and stakeholders that there is no reason for panic.

Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy. It must never be reduced to a one party state. Our democracy becomes stronger when political participation is protected, institutions are respected, and the rights of citizens to associate, organise and contest elections are preserved under the law.

The matter is now within the legal and constitutional process. The national leadership of our great party has already made its position clear, and the appropriate legal steps are being taken through the proper channels.

As democrats, we respect the judiciary. We also believe firmly that democracy is strengthened when the rule of law is allowed to take its full course without fear, intimidation, misinformation or unnecessary provocation.

Hon. Sunny Aguebor Bibi JP remains focused, calm and resolute. His commitment to Edo South has not changed. His mission remains the same: to provide purposeful, courageous and people centred representation for our senatorial district and Nigeria at large.

We remain confident that our Presidential Candidate, Vice Presidential Candidate and all other candidates flying the flag of our great party represent a genuine call to service, responsible leadership and a better future for Nigeria.

No political interest should seek to weaken democratic choice or silence the voice of the people. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians, and no force can turn our nation into a one party country.

We therefore call on all our supporters across Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba Okha, Ovia North East, Ovia South West, Orhionmwon and Uhunmwonde to remain peaceful, law abiding and disciplined.

This is the time for unity, vigilance, organisation and faith in the process.

We urge all campaign structures, support groups, ward coordinators, youth leaders, women leaders and community ambassadors to continue with lawful voter education, community engagement and grassroots mobilisation while awaiting further direction from the national leadership of the party.

Hon. Sunny Aguebor Bibi JP believes that Edo South deserves stability, maturity and responsible leadership. At every stage, we shall continue to act with wisdom, restraint and confidence.

The mandate of the people cannot be silenced by temporary legal turbulence. Our faith remains strong. Our structure remains intact. Our vision remains alive.

Edo South must rise.

Nigeria must rise.

For a better society

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