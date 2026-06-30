Heirs Energies OML 17 JV and Redtech Commission Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre to Accelerate Digital Oilfield Operations

The Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture, in collaboration with Redtech, has commissioned its Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC), a next-generation digital operations hub designed to transform the way upstream assets are monitored, managed and optimised.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the Joint Venture’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation and technology-driven performance, bringing together operational intelligence, production monitoring, security surveillance, hydrocarbon evacuation, facility performance and critical asset data into a single integrated environment.

Developed through a collaboration between Heirs Energies, operator of OML 17, and Redtech, the technology company within the Heirs Holdings Group, the IOMC represents the convergence of energy expertise and digital innovation to enable faster decision-making, improved collaboration and greater operational visibility across OML 17.

Speaking at the commissioning, Osa Igiehon, Chief Executive Officer, Heirs Energies, said:

“The future of upstream operations will be driven by data, technology and intelligent decision-making. The Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre provides us with a real-time operational view of our assets, enabling quicker decisions, improved collaboration and enhanced operational efficiency. It reinforces our commitment to deploying innovation to deliver safer, smarter and more resilient operations across OML 17.”

The IOMC serves as the digital nerve centre of the Joint Venture, integrating operational data from multiple systems into a single platform that supports proactive decision-making, production optimisation, asset integrity and operational risk management. The Centre also strengthens the security of OML 17’s remote assets through a robust intruder detection and surveillance system, enabling real-time monitoring, early threat detection and faster incident response across critical facilities and infrastructure.

Beyond real-time monitoring, the Centre provides a foundation for future capabilities including predictive analytics, remote operations, artificial intelligence-enabled decision support and advanced production optimisation.

Emmanuel Ojo, Managing Director/CEO of Redtech, said the project demonstrates the value of leveraging technology to solve complex operational challenges.

“At Redtech, we believe technology should simplify operations, improve decision-making and create measurable business value. The IOMC demonstrates what is possible when digital innovation is applied to industrial operations. Working alongside Heirs Energies, we have delivered a platform that enables connected operations, intelligent monitoring and faster operational response. This is another example of how technology can unlock greater efficiency and performance across Africa’s energy sector.”

The commissioning also reflects the strength of the Heirs Holdings ecosystem, where collaboration between portfolio companies enables integrated solutions that improve operational performance and accelerate business transformation.

Since assuming operatorship of OML 17 in 2021, Heirs Energies has transformed one of Nigeria’s largest onshore assets through its Brownfield Excellence strategy, increasing oil production to over 50,000 barrels of oil per day while expanding domestic gas supply to over 135mmscf/d and improving operational reliability.

The addition of the Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre represents the next phase of this transformation, embedding digital capability at the heart of field operations and reinforcing the Joint Venture’s commitment to safe, efficient and technology-enabled energy production.

As Africa’s energy industry continues to evolve, the OML 17 Joint Venture remains committed to deploying innovation that strengthens operational performance, improves energy security and delivers long-term value to Nigeria.

About Heirs Energies

Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous integrated energy company and operator of OML 17 on behalf of the NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture. Since assuming operatorship in 2021, the Company has more than doubled oil production to over 50,000 barrels per day and increased gas production to approximately 120–135 million standard cubic feet per day through its Brownfield Excellence strategy.

Heirs Energies contributes approximately 5% of Nigeria’s crude oil production and 5% of the country’s domestic gas supply, playing a critical role in strengthening Nigeria’s energy security and supporting industrial and economic growth. The Company combines operational excellence, technology-driven innovation and sustainability to create long-term value for its stakeholders while advancing responsible energy development.

Redtech is a technology company building secure, reliable, and scalable systems that power prosperity for businesses across Africa. Our business spans two pillars: RedPay® , a modern suite of payment solutions for businesses and consumers; and SITCOM®, our integrated energy-technology solutions for upstream oil & gas operators.