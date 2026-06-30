FG, UN-Habitat to promote sustainable housing, urban development

Akor Sylvester, Abuja

The Federal Government and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), have reiterated their commitment to working closely in promoting sustainable housing and urban development across Nigeria.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engr. Muttaqa Rabe Darma gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the UN-Habitat, led by its Director Regional Office for Africa, Mr. Oumar Sylla, on a courtesy visit, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Darma commended the UN-Habitat for its consistent technical support to the Ministry and several state governments, particularly acknowledging and describing as valuable the Organisation’s contributions in the review of the National Urban Development Policy.

He highlighted the importance of urban renewal in enhancing socio-economic development and reducing insecurity in the country’s cities, adding that the issues of slum mapping and urban planning would be given serious attention.

Darma also called for continued collaboration in areas of sustainable urban planning, affordable housing delivery, climate resilience, urban renewal, capacity building and the implementation of the National Urban Development Policy.

He expressed hope that UN-Habitat would continue to support the Ministry in mobilising technical expertise, international best practices and development partnerships that will advance the Renewed Hope Agenda in the housing and urban development sector.

On the issue of Nigeria’s outstanding financial obligation under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the minister assured the delegation that despite the country’s current fiscal realities, the Ministry has remained actively engaged with the relevant authorities to facilitate the release of the fund, adding that the Ministry would remain committed to the obligation.

Accordingly, the minister further assured the delegation of the commitment of the Federal Government to retaining and strengthening UN-Habitat’s presence in Nigeria, noting that the Organisation remains an important partner in the country’s efforts to deliver sustainable housing and improve urban development outcomes.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would continue to yield lasting benefits for Nigerians through better housing, sustainable cities and inclusive urban development.

Earlier, the Director of the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Africa, Mr. Oumar Sylla, congratulated the Minister on his appointment and described Nigeria as a key partner in advancing human settlements and sustainable urbanisation across Africa.

He briefed the Minister on UN-Habitat’s ongoing activities in Nigeria, including programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing, improving land management, strengthening urban transformation, providing basic services and supporting durable solutions for displaced persons, particularly in the North-East.

Sylla also highlighted the Organisation’s growing collaboration with states such as Niger, Yobe, Adamawa and Katsina, noting that recent engagements had produced encouraging results, while commending the Katsina State Government for its development efforts.

He appealed for the Ministry’s continued support for UN-Habitat’s programmes and emphasised the need to resolve Nigeria’s outstanding financial obligation under the Memorandum of Understanding to ensure the continued operation of the Organisation’s Country Office in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry, the Africa Regional Director also encouraged Nigeria to participate in the forthcoming High-Level Political Forum scheduled to hold in New York, USA, describing it as an important opportunity to advance the country’s urban development priorities and deepen international collaboration.

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