Federal High Court opens weekends for election cases, mandates virtual hearings in new 2026 rules

Chinwe Odita

The Federal High Court has overhauled how pre-election disputes will be handled, introducing weekend filing, virtual hearings and strict timelines under its new Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions, 2026.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, signed the Practice Directions, which took effect on June 29, 2026, repealing the 2022 guidelines.

In a statement by the Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, the court said the new rules are designed to ensure the “speedy, efficient and fair determination” of pre-election matters in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Electoral Act 2026 and other relevant laws.

A major change is that registries in all Federal High Court judicial divisions will now open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. exclusively for filing pre-election cases.

The measure, the court said, is to prevent litigants from being shut out by the tight constitutional deadlines for election disputes.

Judges are also empowered to conduct proceedings virtually where appropriate.

In addition, the Chief Judge can nominate judges to hear pre-election matters in any division and transfer cases between divisions to aid efficient case management.

Under the 2026 Directions, all pre-election suits must begin by Originating Summons, except where allegations of fraud, forgery or other contentious facts are raised.

In such cases, parties must provide particulars to be proved by oral or documentary evidence.

Respondents must enter appearance within 7 days of service and file a defence within 10 days, while applicants may reply within 3 days.

Written addresses are capped at 15 pages, typed in 12-point font and double-spaced.

To curb delays, parties will ordinarily get no more than two adjournments for the entire case.

No adjournment will be granted on a fixed hearing date, and changes in legal representation are limited to two adjournments.

Judges must prioritise pre-election cases to judgment and fix hearing dates within 7 days after exchange of processes.

If a notified party is absent, the court may deem its written address adopted and proceed.

The rules formally recognise electronic communication.

Judges may notify counsel of urgent dates by email or other electronic means at least 48 hours ahead, while parties must provide functional phone numbers and email addresses to the registry.

Preliminary objections and jurisdictional issues will generally be heard with the substantive suit at final judgment, except where they relate to service of originating processes.

Applications for extension of time must be by motion on notice, supported by affidavits with verifiable reasons.

Judges are also urged to explore amicable settlement before full hearing where possible. Pending cases filed before June 29, 2026 are preserved, but courts may give directions to align them with the new framework.

The court said the overriding aim is to minimise delays and interlocutory applications, ensure impartial and expeditious rulings, and keep parties focused on issues that truly matter in pre-election litigation.

For a better society

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