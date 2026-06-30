25.7 C
Lagos
June 30, 2026
Trending now

Lagos NSCDC parades 5 suspected vandals, others

Federal High Court opens weekends for election cases, mandates virtual hearings in…

Alleged defamation: Court restores Sowore’s bail, vacates bench warrant

Enugu First Lady advises on parental duties

Osun Police nab suspect over murder of teenager, 23 others

Troops neutralize terrorists, rescue victim, arrest collaborators in North West

FG, UN-Habitat to promote sustainable housing, urban development

Police arrest notorious armed robber in Rivers, recover arms, ammunition

Nigeria lauds UK for renewed commitment to women, peace, security agenda

NiDCOM commiserates with Nigerian injured in Qatar gas explosion

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Federal High Court opens weekends for election cases, mandates virtual hearings in new 2026 rules

by Peter Anayo088

 

Chinwe Odita

 

The Federal High Court has overhauled how pre-election disputes will be handled, introducing weekend filing, virtual hearings and strict timelines under its new Federal High Court (Pre-Election) Practice Directions, 2026.

The Chief Judge of the Court, Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, signed the Practice Directions, which took effect on June 29, 2026, repealing the 2022 guidelines.

In a statement by the Court’s Director of Information, Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, the court said the new rules are designed to ensure the “speedy, efficient and fair determination” of pre-election matters in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Electoral Act 2026 and other relevant laws.

A major change is that registries in all Federal High Court judicial divisions will now open on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. exclusively for filing pre-election cases.

The measure, the court said, is to prevent litigants from being shut out by the tight constitutional deadlines for election disputes.

Judges are also empowered to conduct proceedings virtually where appropriate.

In addition, the Chief Judge can nominate judges to hear pre-election matters in any division and transfer cases between divisions to aid efficient case management.

Under the 2026 Directions, all pre-election suits must begin by Originating Summons, except where allegations of fraud, forgery or other contentious facts are raised.

In such cases, parties must provide particulars to be proved by oral or documentary evidence.

Respondents must enter appearance within 7 days of service and file a defence within 10 days, while applicants may reply within 3 days.

Written addresses are capped at 15 pages, typed in 12-point font and double-spaced.

To curb delays, parties will ordinarily get no more than two adjournments for the entire case.

No adjournment will be granted on a fixed hearing date, and changes in legal representation are limited to two adjournments.

Judges must prioritise pre-election cases to judgment and fix hearing dates within 7 days after exchange of processes.

If a notified party is absent, the court may deem its written address adopted and proceed.

The rules formally recognise electronic communication.

Judges may notify counsel of urgent dates by email or other electronic means at least 48 hours ahead, while parties must provide functional phone numbers and email addresses to the registry.

Preliminary objections and jurisdictional issues will generally be heard with the substantive suit at final judgment, except where they relate to service of originating processes.

Applications for extension of time must be by motion on notice, supported by affidavits with verifiable reasons.

Judges are also urged to explore amicable settlement before full hearing where possible. Pending cases filed before June 29, 2026 are preserved, but courts may give directions to align them with the new framework.

The court said the overriding aim is to minimise delays and interlocutory applications, ensure impartial and expeditious rulings, and keep parties focused on issues that truly matter in pre-election litigation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

FCT polls: Bode George cautions Tinubu, says Wike’s attitude embarrassing

Peter Anayo

LG crisis: Akande, Adeleke meet  behind closed doors

Editor

Deputy Speaker Kalu takes Tinubu’s message of unity to Abians, urges Ndigbo to invest their votes in 2027

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişcasibom girişjojobetcasibomGrandpashabetgrandpashabetcasibomGrandpashabetholiganbetjojobetMeritkingCasibomCasibomcasibomjojobetjojobet güncelcasibommatbetcasibomdeneme bonusu veren sitelerjojobetMadridbetMadridbetJojobetjojobetamgbahisHoliganbetnakitbahisJojobetjojobetgrandpashabetcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibomcasibom girişholiganbetBetpasjojobetbetciojojobetcasibomJojobet