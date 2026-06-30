Enugu sets up caretaker C’ttee to oversee traders’ welfare

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry informs traders, market stakeholders, and the public that a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to oversee traders’ welfare matters at the World Bank Section of Orba International Market, Udenu Local Government Area.

The Committee takes effect from June 26, 2026, for a three-month tenure. Its constitution follows the suspension·of all traders’ union activities in the market and is intended to maintain order, ensure compliance with applicable laws and procedures, and coordinate welfare-related matters affecting traders in the section.

The Committee members include, Hon. Henry Okpe – Chairman, Chief Patrick Obinna Ezema, Mrs. Gladys Ifeoma Chidiebere, Mr. Onugwueze Ambrose Nwoye, Mr. George Onu, Deputy Director, Market Development and Export Promotion, Ministry of Trade Investment and Industry as Secretary.

The Ministry directs the Committee to discharge its duties with diligence, neutrality, transparency, and strict adherence to due process. The Committee shall consult relevant stakeholders to promote peace, orderliness, and smooth commercial activities within the World Bank Section of the market.

All traders and stakeholders are therefore requested to cooperate with and support the Committee throughout its tenure.

For a better society

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