Elevating Africa’s Creative Economy: Vickyheldan hosts landmark business of Interior Design Masterclass in Abuja

In a significant stride toward advancing Africa’s creative economy, the multiple award-winning luxury firm, Vickyheldan Interior Design & Architecture, recently hosted the Abuja edition of its highly anticipated annual Business of Interior Design Masterclass with Vickyheldan 2026.

Held under the theme, “How to Build a Successful & Profitable Interior Design Company,” the event marked the third edition of the continental initiative and brought together architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, project managers, home fragrance curators, creative entrepreneurs, and industry leaders committed to building sustainable businesses within Africa’s rapidly growing design ecosystem.

Endorsed by the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, the masterclass forms part of the broader Mastery with Vickyheldan initiative, a platform dedicated to nurturing the next generation of Africa’s creative leaders through business education, mentorship, innovation, and strategic collaboration.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Victory Ifeoma Njoku, Convener of the Masterclass and CEO of Vickyheldan Interior Design & Architecture, emphasized that creative talent alone is no longer enough to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.

“The future of Africa’s design industry lies in our ability to build structured, profitable and globally competitive businesses. Through this platform, we are empowering creatives to move beyond passion by developing strong business systems, identifying profitable niches, positioning their brands strategically, and building companies capable of competing on the global stage,” she said.

Dr. Njoku further described the endorsement from the Presidency of the Republic of Ghana as a major milestone for the initiative.

“This prestigious endorsement validates our vision of raising a new generation of African design entrepreneurs. It strengthens our commitment to creating a platform where creativity meets business excellence, innovation drives economic growth, and African designers are equipped to lead globally.”

Participants received practical insights from an accomplished lineup of industry experts, including renowned global banking professional and wealth strategist Aisha Amirah Adedeji and Dr. Victory Ifeoma Njoku. During her presentation, Adedeji challenged participants to embrace financial intelligence as a critical pillar of business success, urging creatives to prioritize profitability, financial discipline, strategic investment, and long-term wealth creation alongside design excellence.

Beyond technical knowledge, the masterclass focused extensively on business development, leadership, branding, client experience, pricing strategies, systems building, and positioning African design brands for international relevance.

Following the success of the Abuja edition, the Business of Interior Design Masterclass will continue its continental tour with the Asaba edition on July 11, 2026, followed by Accra, Ghana, on July 23, with the distinguished Dr. Daniel Moses, Chairman of Property Wealth Cooperation UK. before concluding with a landmark grand finale in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 17, 2026.

The South African edition is expected to feature distinguished speakers including Lebo Gunguluza, Chairman of GEM Group and one of Africa’s foremost digital transformation strategists, alongside Boitsheko Ganyane, CEO of Distinguished Living South Africa.

As the masterclass continues to expand across the continent, it is increasingly being recognized as more than a professional development programme. It is emerging as a movement dedicated to transforming Africa’s creative industry by equipping designers and architects with the business knowledge, strategic leadership, and entrepreneurial mindset required to build globally respected enterprises.

Through Mastery with Vickyheldan, Dr. Victory Ifeoma Njoku continues to champion a bold vision, one where African creativity is not only admired for its innovation but also celebrated for its commercial success, global competitiveness, and lasting economic impact.

For a better society

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