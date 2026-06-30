Anam Youth donates educational materials in Anambra

Paul Adunwoke

Education in Anambra West Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra State has long ago faced numerous challenges and setbacks.

Towards this, lingering issues, members of Anam Youth in Oshodi, Lagos State, have donated educational materials, including customised signposts, to all public secondary schools in Anam community.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the materials were presented to principals and headteachers, of the benefiting schools, the President of the group, Mr. Philemon Chukwudi Ikwegbuo, described Anam as a community of special concern in terms of educational development.

He noted that the condition of some schools are not up to the standard of 21st century schools.

Mr. Ikwegbuo urged Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to treat the issue of education in Anambra West with utmost seriousness and concern.

According to him, any community that fails to prioritize the education of its children risks facing serious consequences in the future.

He added that the group remains committed to supporting efforts that would improve the standard of education in the area. “The quick money syndrome has greatly affected our youths in Anambra West. Many children are dropping out of school to engage in internet fraud”.

“Some teachers also exhibit truancy, believing they cannot be held accountable.

He said there is a need for stricter supervision in Anambra West for any teacher who fails to deliver in area of offering quality education to the students.

In his appreciation message, the Principal of Community Secondary School, Umueze Anam, Mr. Dominic Okafor, described the donation as a landmark gesture that would be remembered in the history of education in Anambra West.

He prayed that God Almighty would bless and replenish the resources of Anam Youth in Oshodi Lagos State.

Also speaking, Mr. Nwadiogbu John Obalimu expressed concern over the attitude of some students who, according to him, rarely resume school during the first term, describing the trend as almost a tradition.

He said: “Sometimes, teachers come to school and find no student in class during the first term, which is very discouraging.

For a better society

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