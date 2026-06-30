Alleged defamation: Court restores Sowore’s bail, vacates bench warrant

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday set aside the earlier order revoking a bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC).

Justice Mohammed Umar, in a ruling on Sowore’s application for stay of execution of the order, also vacated the bench warrant issued for his arrest.

The judge, therefore, set aside the remand order issued against him following his failure to appear for his trial on June 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Umar had, on June 22, ordered the remand of Sowore, also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, in Kuje Correctional Centre.

The judge, in a short ruling, ordered Sowore to be kept in the correctional centre pending the hearing and determination of his motion for stay of the order for revocation of his bail and bench warrant filed by his lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN.

The judge equally dismissed Sowore’s ealier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on the ground of alleged bias.

The judge then adjourned the matter until June 24 for hearing of the application for stay.

After Sowore’s application was moved and argued on June 24, Justice Umar fixed today for a ruling.

The judge ordered the defendant to remain in custody pending the ruling.

The judge had, on June 16, revoked a bail granted to Sowore following his failure to appear in court for his trial.

Justice Umar, in a ruling on an oral application made by the lawyer to DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, also issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The DSS is prosecuting Sowore for allegedly making false claims against the person of President Bola Tinubu by referring to him as “a criminal” in a post he made on his “X” and Facebook accounts.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2