Abia tricycle union holds seminar for operators on safety, security

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU) Aba Zone has held a one -day seminar for tricycle operators in Aba with the aim of ensuring safety and security on the Abia roads.

Declaring the seminar open on behalf of the Abia State Government, at Aba on Monday, June 29th, 2026, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, urged tricycle operators to become ambassadors of road safety by strictly adhering to traffic regulations and embracing safe driving practices.

The commissioner, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transport, Associate Professor Obioma Reuben Nwogbe, enjoined them to regard the programme as an opportunity to acquire life-saving knowledge and improve their professional competence rather than a routine exercise.

He said that the state government expected every participant to leave the seminar better informed and more committed to promoting safe transportation across the state.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the Governor Alex Otti-led administration to building a modern, safe, orderly and efficient transportation system in Abia.

According to him, achieving that objective requires the collective efforts of transport operators, unions, regulatory agencies and other stakeholders and expressed optimism that such collaboration would help reduce road crashes, improve public confidence in the transport sector and create a transportation system that reflects the aspirations of the New Abia.

“With this training and seminar, he (ASTOPU Chairman) is going to take the tricycle operators to the next level in terms of safety, in terms of security, in terms of operation, because the training is going to be conducted in the area of defensive driving, safety driving and security driving. Keke operator’s maintenance, financial management and other things.

“So, it’s something that is going to bring out some good ideas that can be a kind of a multiplier effect for the tricycle operators because after the training, there should be changes for every tricycle operator in the state,” Dr. Ukaegbu stated.

He stressed the need for the tricycle operators to obey traffic laws, respect other road users, maintain their vehicles regularly, avoid dangerous driving practices and always prioritise the safety of their passengers.

While encouraging the participants to actively engage themselves in the seminar by listening attentively, asking questions and sharing their experiences with facilitators, who he said were competent to take them through the lectures, he commended the organisers, facilitators, security agencies, transport unions and other partners for their dedication to promoting safety and professionalism in the transport ecosystem.

The Divisional Police Officer, Abayi Aba, CSP Okereke Ogbonnaya Amos, while appreciating the training as good a welcome development advised that it would be a continuum. He added that they should be trained on how to give information to the security agencies in the state to enable them tackle security problems.

“It’s a nice programme. How I wish that the programme would continue to educate them on their safety and how to relay information to the security agencies in order to tackle security problems in the state,” Amos stated.

Also, speaking on behalf of the State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, the Assistant Commander of Narcotics, in charge of Prevention, Sensitisation and Training, Frank Nwaohamuo, stressed the need for the tricycle operators to leave a drug-free life, saying that it would lead to minimal road clashes.

According to him, they (tricycle operators) must not look for stimulants. “Stimulating drugs will give you the false impression that you have all the strength in the whole world.

“Where it’s affecting your brain, it’s affecting your spinal cord, and it’s affecting your sense of judgement.

“Under the influence of these drugs, you may see a trailer as if it’s a bike, and you are in trouble. You know, drugs will distort your sense of judgement, it will distort your decision-making mechanism, it will even change your behaviour, it will change your way of thinking, the way of reasoning.

“So under the influence of drugs, you may even be flying and tell your passengers that you are very slow, that you’ve not even started,” Frank stated.

Another facilitator and Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety, Aba, Uduma Uduma said the essence of the seminar is to create safe motor environment in the state and urged the operators to take good care of tricycles, observe traffic rules and regulations in order to promote safe driving environment in the state.

He said, “If you observe, our roads are good now and they tend to be running at a very high speed.

“So what we are doing today is to sensitise them on the need for them to be safety conscious while driving our roads,” Uduma sated.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU), Comrade Victor Azubuike disclosed that the seminar was organised to educate the tricycle operators on the things they need to know things they need to do on the road to ensure security and safety.

He said that at the end of the training, the operators are expected to know how best to follow the traffic rules, drive safely, manage their finances and take adequate care of their health.

In an interview, some participants, including Unit Chairman, Mr. Chinagorom Azu and the chairman of High Life Cemetery Unit, Pastor Victor Mbah said they benefited a lot because they were exposed to how to drive safely on the road, to avoid drug abuse, to ensure the safety of the passenger, health insurance and general security on the road.

They thanked Governor Alex Otti for his unparalleled governance in Abia state which has made the roads better for them as well as the leadership of ASTOPU in Aba zone for organising the seminar.

For a better society

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