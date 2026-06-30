16-yr-old girl emerges Nigeria’s youngest Chartered Accountant

. As ASUU threatens strike in seven universities

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, has congratulated Osasere Okundaye on emerging as Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant at the age of 16.

In a statement on Monday, Olawande described the feat as a remarkable demonstration of hard work, discipline, resilience and commitment to excellence.

“I heartily congratulate Miss Osasere Okundaye on her outstanding achievement of becoming Nigeria’s youngest Chartered Accountant at just 16 years of age.

“This remarkable milestone is a testament to the power of hard work, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” the minister said.

He noted that Okundaye had become a shining example of the limitless potential of Nigerian youths, saying her achievement should inspire others to pursue excellence.

“Osasere has distinguished herself as a shining example of the limitless potential of Nigerian youth. Her accomplishment reminds us that with determination, dedication, and the right support, young Nigerians can break barriers, set new records, and inspire a generation to dream bigger and strive for excellence,” he added.

The minister also congratulated her parents, family, teachers and mentors for supporting her journey.

“I also congratulate her parents, family, teachers, mentors, and everyone who has supported and guided her journey. Their encouragement, sacrifices, and belief in her abilities have undoubtedly contributed to this exceptional success,” he said.

Olawande reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Youth Development’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians through programmes and policies aimed at helping them realise their potential.

“Osasere’s achievement reinforces our confidence that the future of Nigeria is bright in the hands of focused, determined, and talented young citizens,” he said.

He wished the teenager greater success in the years ahead, expressing hope that her story would inspire millions of young Nigerians.

Okundaye earned the feat after qualifying as a chartered accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, becoming the youngest person to achieve the professional qualification in the country.

Her achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2022 by Jonathan Adewale, who became Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant at the age of 17 after completing the rigorous ICAN professional examinations.

. As ASUU threatens strike in seven universities

The Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU on Monday threatened to shut down academic activities in seven state-owned universities across Edo, Delta and Ondo states if the 2025 Federal Government/ASUU Agreement is not implemented in the July salary payment.

The affected institutions are Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro.

Addressing journalists, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Benin Zone, Prof. Monday Igbafen, said the union had exhausted all avenues of engagement with the governors of the affected states.

He noted that all federal universities and 10 state-owned universities across the country had fully implemented the agreement, including the payment of arrears.

Igbafen said the July salaries of members in the affected institutions must reflect the Consequential Adjustment of Total Consolidated Academic Allowance and other entitlements contained in the agreement, while arrears from January 2026 must also be paid.

“We state, with all sense of responsibility, that any failure or further prevarication by the three state governments will inevitably provoke a total, comprehensive, and indefinite industrial action.

“ASUU remains committed to industrial peace in our universities. However, peace without justice is a mirage. The only path to lasting harmony is the immediate and full implementation of the Agreement as from the July salary.

“We therefore call on the Governors of Edo, Ondo, and Delta States to act now, before our universities are shut down,” Igbafen said.

Describing the continued non-implementation of the agreement as unjust, Igbafen accused the affected state governments of failing to provide the financial backing required for implementation.

“Our members in these institutions are being shortchanged by the governors and visitors of Edo, Ondo and Delta states, who have failed to provide the financial backing required for implementation.

“The Benin Zone views the continued refusal to implement the 2025 FGN/ASUU Agreement at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa; Delta State University, Abraka; University of Delta, Agbor; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; and Southern Delta University, Ozoro, with grave concern.

“The patience of our congresses in these universities has been exhausted. For six months, our members have awaited concrete steps toward the implementation of the agreement. In return, they have been met only with trivialisation and disregard.

“We therefore inform you that our congresses in the affected state universities have commenced full mobilisation for a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike, in response to the persistent failure of the governments of Edo, Ondo, and Delta states to honour the agreement,” the ASUU Zonal Coordinator concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2