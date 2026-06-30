12 schools to compete for final at 2026 Kwara Tax Club Quiz Competition

Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, has concluded the preliminary stages of the 2026 Tax Club Quiz Competition on 26th June, 2026.

The preliminary rounds of the competition commenced on Tuesday,23rd June, 2026, following a virtual mock test conducted by the KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee (TACAC) for all registered schools to familiarize them with the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format that was adopted in 2024.

A total of 90 schools across Kwara State registered for the competition, out of which 87 participated in the online CBT preliminary stages. Following the conclusion of the first round, 36 schools proceeded to the second round of the preliminaries.

At the end of the two rounds, 12 schools have qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition. The qualified schools, comprising four from each Senatorial District, are Government Day Secondary School Oja Gboro, Saint Anthony’s Senior Secondary School, Ebenezer High School, and Ar-Raheem International College (Kwara Central); Ansar-u-deen College, Offa, Oro Grammar School, Oro, Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, and Hubbullah Islamic Model School, Omu-Aran (Kwara South); and Government Secondary School, Lafiagi, Baptist Model High School, Kaiama, Government Secondary School, Ilesha-Baruba and Lafiagi Senior Secondary School (Kwara North).

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Shade Omoniyi, the Convener of the KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee, Funmilola Oguntunbi, commended the successful conduct of the preliminary stages, noting that the existing Tax Club Online platform has been enhanced to further strengthen the administration of the competition and improve the overall experience for participating schools. This is in line with the Service’s commitment to leverage technology to promote seamless participation, transparency and efficiency in the conduct of the annual Tax Club Quiz Competition.

Representing the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Roseline Ayansola and Mr Imam Toyin Olanrewaju, who played active roles in the backend monitoring and result analysis, applauded all participating schools for embracing the challenge and demonstrating commendable commitment throughout the exercise.

The Executive Chairman, Shade Omoniyi, congratulates the twelve (12) schools that have successfully qualified for the semi-final stage of the competition for their dedication, resilience and outstanding performance throughout the preliminary rounds. She also expresses sincere appreciation to the principals, teachers, and the Local Government Area (LGA) Coordinators whose guidance, commitment and mentorship contributed significantly to the remarkable achievement..

The semi-final stage of the competition is also scheduled to be held virtually in October 2026, after which the top six schools will advance to the Grand Finale in November 2026 to compete for the overall prize of N2.5 million.

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