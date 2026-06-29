WoPU tasks Nigerians on responsible citizenship, unveils national patriotism campaign

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency report

Working People United, WoPU, has unveiled a national civic engagement and patriotism campaign tagged ‘Responsible Citizenship’, exhorting Nigerians to embrace Responsible Citizenship and desist from actions and comments that depict the country negatively.

The campaign was officially launched on Thursday during the Good Governance Summit, held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center, Abuja, by the National Coordinator-General of WoPU, Williams Akporeha, who described the initiative as a collective call to action, aimed at promoting national unity, integrity, peace and active citizen participation in nation-building.

He stated that the campaign is founded on the premise that the development and progress of Nigeria cannot be left to government alone, but require the active involvement and commitment of all citizens, regardless of their social,economic or professional backgrounds.

In a welcome speech at the occasion, Akporeha said: ” This initiative is borne out of our unwavering belief that nation-building is not the sole responsibility of government alone, but a collective duty shared by every citizen. A responsible citizen is one who obeys the law, contributes positively to society, respects the rights of others, promotes peace and actively participates in the development of the nation.

“At a time when the world faces numerous social and security challenges, the need for responsible citizenship as Nigeria has become more necessary and urgent than ever before. Every responsible citizen is required to speak positively about his or her country at all times.The progress of any nation is determined not only by the quality of its leaders, but also by the character, discipline and commitment ot its citizens.

“Badmouthing and de-marketing of one’s country by citizens in all spheres of life, has serious negative implications and consequences and must be avoided by all responsible citizens. ”

Akporeha explained that the ‘Responsible Citizen ‘ tag, is intended to demonstrate good citizenship and responsible followership.

“The ‘Responsible Citizen’ tag serves as a call to action. It reminds every Nigerian worker, professional,artisan,entrepreneur, student and community leader that our actions matter and the integrity of our country is important. We must move from merely demanding good governance to also demonstrating good citizenship and good followership”, he emphasized.

According to Akporeha, responsible citizenship would strengthen communities,improve institutional accountability and make government more responsive to the needs of the people.

He said: ” Working People United believes that when citizens become stronger, institutions become more accountable and governments become more responsive Through this campaign, we seek to inspire a new generation of Nigerians who will uphold integrity, embrace civic , promote national unity and contribute meaningfully to the development of our great nation “.

Akporeha called on Nigerians to embrace the campaign, urging the citizens to wear the badge of responsibility with pride and become ambassadors of honesty, patriotism, hard work, tolerance and service to humanity.

He officially unveiled the ‘Responsible Citizen ‘ tag on behalf of the Working People United, describing it as a collective commitment to building a more peaceful, productive and prosperous Nigeria.

“Be Responsible, Be Patriotic,Be the Change we all desire”,Akporeha declared.

For a better society

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