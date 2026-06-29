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Two suspected pipeline vandals arrested in Edo

by Peter Anayo085

 

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Edo state government said that it has arrested two pipeline vandals in Ekpoma in Esan West local government area in line with the security component of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s SHINE Agenda, which focuses on creating a safer environment, protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening public confidence.

According to a release made available to the press by the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State government, Dr Patrick Ebojele, the arrest followed a joint operation by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Pipeline Surveillance and Security.

The suspects were arrested at a cattle market in Idumabor, Ekpoma, following intelligence reports on the activities of individuals allegedly involved in the vandalism of NNPC oil pipelines and other critical national assets.

The suspects, identified as Kadiri Isah, 55, and Mustapha Naphiyu, 27, had been under surveillance by the NSCDC Edo State Command before they were tracked and apprehended.

The Command said preliminary investigations revealed useful information from the suspects regarding their alleged involvement in the criminal activities. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the suspected syndicate and dismantle the wider network behind pipeline vandalism in the state.

Pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage remain major threats to development. Such crimes affect energy supply, government revenue and investor confidence.

The Edo State Government has continued to collaborate with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to prevent criminal activities, protect public assets and create a secure environment for residents, businesses and investors.

The suspects will be prosecuted according to the law.

The NSCDC Edo State Command, under the leadership of Commandant Akintayo Saidi Ayinla, reaffirmed its commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

The Command warned individuals involved in pipeline vandalism and other forms of economic sabotage to desist from such acts, stressing that security agencies would continue to deploy intelligence gathering, surveillance and enforcement measures to safeguard Edo State.

The spokesman of the NSCDC Edo State Command, CSC Ogbebor Efosa, said the corps would continue to work with the Edo State Government and other security agencies to maintain peace, protect infrastructure and support sustainable development across the state.

 

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