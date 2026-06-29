Troops rescue 10 abducted NECO candidate in Borno, intensify search for remaining victims

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have rescued 10 National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates and teachers abducted during an attack by suspected ISWAP terrorists on Lassa Community in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Capt. Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Maiduguri.

Goni said the terrorists attacked the Technical Secondary School in Lassa at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday while students were writing their NECO examinations.

He said the Theatre Command immediately deployed troops, supported by strike aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms from the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI, to conduct a coordinated search and rescue operation.

According to him, the troops, guided by aerial surveillance, engaged the terrorists around the Daggu area, resulting in the successful rescue of 10 abducted victims.

“The rescued victims were unharmed and are currently receiving the necessary care and support, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Goni added that troops outmanoeuvred the fleeing terrorists during the encounter, inflicted casualties on them and recovered seven motorcycles used by the insurgents, thereby disrupting their escape.

He, however, said one soldier of Operation HADIN KAI and a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) lost their lives during the firefight.

The military spokesman said troops had intensified operations in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to sustain pressure on the fleeing terrorists.

He added that security had also been reinforced across the affected communities to protect vulnerable residents, safeguard schools and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

According to him, the attack underscores the desperation of terrorist groups, who have resorted to targeting soft targets despite sustained military operations against them across the North-East.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Operation HADIN KAI to protecting civilians, securing critical national infrastructure and creating a safe environment for education and other essential services.

Goni urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, while advising them to disregard unverified reports and rely only on official updates regarding the incident.

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