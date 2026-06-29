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Traditional wedding of Oluwanifemi Onabanjo , Adebodun Adebayo held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0149

Mr Adebodun Adebayo and his wife, former Miss Oluwanifemi Onabanjo, cutting their cake. during their traditional wedding held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 25/6/2026…Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo: former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Nigerian industrialist and the Aare of Lagos. Chief Razak Akanni Okoya, .his Son, Mr Usman Okoya, during the Traditional wedding of Oluwanifemi Onabanjo and Adebodun Adebayo.

L-r …Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.Dr Tunde Lemo: Nigerian industrialists and the Aare of Lagos .Chief Razak Akanni Okoya: Nigerian industrialist, businesswoman, and fashion commentator  Chief (Mrs) Folashade Okoya.

L-r… Former Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, Erelu Angela Adebayo, and Mrs Sally Udoma.

The Couple Adebodun Adebayo, his wife Oluwanifemi, dancing during the traditional wedding at Harbour Point in Lagos on 25/6/2026…Photos: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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