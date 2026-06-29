Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Herbert Macaulay’s legacy at 80th memorial anniversary

.Nigeria has unfinished task to build nation worthy of founding fathers’ sacrifices – Bode George

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu have eulogized one of the foremost Nigeria’s nationalist, Herbert Macaulay, saying the late elder statesman lived a life that continued to inspire generations.

The duo made the remark during the 80th anniversary of the death of Macaulay which took place at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Former External Affairs Minister, Chief Ike Nwachukwu, was the chairman of the day.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, who is a great-grandson of Macaulay, convened the gathering.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Vice Chancellor of Unilag, Prof Folashade Ogunsola who was the representative of President Bola Tinubu, Gen Ike Nwachukwu, former Deputy Governors of Lagos, Sinat Ojikutu and Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, Bimbo Oloyede, Joju Fadairo, Oba Moshood Oyekunle Akanbi Oluwa, Wole Oyelese among others.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Vice Chancellor of Unilag, Prof Folashade Ogunsola said Macaulay stood for leadership, responsible citizenship, and an enduring commitment to the common good.

“Tinubu firmly believes that one of the greatest ways to honour Herbert Macaulay’s legacy is by investing in the education of our people. It is through education that we nurture informed citizens, develop visionary leaders, and build a prosperous nation.

“And this remains the guiding philosophy of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda under which the federal government is implementing far-reaching reforms to improve access to quality education, also to strengthen skills development, promote innovation, and prepare Nigerians and Nigerian youth to compete successfully in the global economy.

The President added that the average age of the Nigerian is 19 years, noting, ” We have a huge youth population. If they are not educated, we are going to have a major crisis in the future. And this will not be done just by government but by each and every one of us in our corners.”

While commending Chief Bode George and all those who have continued to preserve the memory and ideals of this great Nigerian patriot, he noted that Macaulay’s life continues to inspire all Nigerians to serve the nation with integrity, courage, and selfless devotion.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu said, “80 years of remembering of this great icon who lived for about 82 years at that time, who was the grandson of Bishop Ajayi Crowder. There is nobody in the country that will not remember also that name, the man that created the first secondary school in Nigeria, CMS government school

“And so you can see that this is a family and a name that has long history that has helped us build what we’re all enjoying today as a nation.

“Because if there is no yesterday that can never be today and tomorrow will begin to rewrite wrong history. So we need to remember how we got to where we are and so I want to thank you for coming together for remembering a name like Herbert Macaulay and for bringing everybody together.”

The Governor commended the PDP cheiftain, George from coming down from high horse to celebrate with the poeple.

“The meaning is that whoever you are, whatever you are, you need to be able to connect with the ordinary citizen, you need to come from your high heaven and relate with the people and relate with the people that you see, that you meet. I’m sure that is what has led to this meeting.

“Haven’t worked so hard, haven’t worked so tirelessly, he still comes back and mingle with his friends, with his families, with his colleagues in the neighborhood to relate with people and so I think that is a call for all of us that are in political offices.

“As your governor today, no matter how well I work I have less than one year to go.”

In his speech, Bode George declared that Nigeria still has an unfinished responsibility to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices made by the country’s founding nationalists, particularly the first Nigerian nationalist, Herbert Macaulay.

George made the assertion while delivering a memorial lecture titled “An Exposé on the First Nigerian Nationalist – Papa Helas Herbert Macaulay,” where he paid glowing tribute to the man widely regarded as the Father of Nigerian Nationalism.

According to him, the struggle confronting the present generation is no longer against colonial rule but against weak institutions, insecurity, poor governance, and the erosion of public trust in democratic processes.

“The unfinished task before our generation is not the struggle against colonial rule. That battle was fought by Herbert Macaulay and those who followed him,” George said.

“The unfinished task before us is the struggle to build a nation worthy of their sacrifices. The challenge before us is to strengthen democratic institutions, deepen public accountability, promote justice and fairness, and ensure that leadership remains a sacred trust rather than a personal privilege.”

He described Macaulay as a courageous nationalist who earned the title of Father of Nigerian Nationalism through unwavering commitment to justice, representation and the dignity of Nigerians under colonial rule.

George noted that Macaulay consistently challenged injustice despite intimidation, imprisonment and persecution, insisting that governance without representation would always produce injustice.

He recalled that Macaulay’s activism eventually culminated in the establishment of the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) in 1923, the country’s first political party, which laid the foundation for organised democratic politics and the nationalist movement that eventually produced independence.

The elder statesman said the late nationalist’s greatest legacy was his belief that strong institutions, rather than powerful individuals, are the pillars of every enduring democracy.

Expressing concern over Nigeria’s current challenges, George said citizens continue to raise legitimate questions about accountability, transparency, the rule of law and the independence of democratic institutions.

He warned that democracy weakens whenever institutions lose public confidence, opposition voices are treated as enemies, or political competition becomes compromised.

“Governments come and go. Political parties rise and fall. Presidents come and go. But institutions must endure. When institutions are weakened, nations suffer,” he stated.

George also identified insecurity as one of the greatest obstacles to national development, stressing that no country could achieve sustainable economic growth while its citizens lived in fear.

He paid tribute to members of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their sacrifices in protecting the country under difficult conditions.

Calling on leaders to place national interest above personal ambition, George urged Nigerians to defend democracy, uphold justice and resist the normalisation of corruption and abuse of power.

He concluded that the greatest monument Nigeria could build in honour of Herbert Macaulay would not be made of stone but through the creation of a just society where institutions are stronger than individuals, leadership is accountable, democracy is protected, and every citizen can believe once again in the promise of the nation.

In his comments, Nwachukwu said Lagos used to be a city where there was no segregation between any tribes but lamented that this was not the case anymore.

He noted, “We need to find a country which our founding fathers enviosned where there is equity, fairness as well as justice.”

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