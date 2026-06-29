State Policing best option for a safer, more responsive Nigeria – Archbishop Prof. Danson

•Backs NASS passage of State Police Bill

Imperial Royal Eminence Archbishop Prof. Benny Danson, Presiding Archbishop of RaphaFaith International Ministerial Network and International Council of Archbishops and Bishops for Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches, and UN Peace Advocate has commended the National Assembly for passing the Constitutional Amendment Bill to establish State Police.

He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign with immediate effect following rising security challenges nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued by Archbishop Danson in Abuja at the weekend.

He described the Senate’s approval of State Police as a historic and timely intervention that will strengthen national security, improve police service delivery, and bring law enforcement closer to the people.

“State Police is the best option for Nigeria at this time. It will help to improve the police service and will increase the security aspect of the nation. For me, it is a good thing that the National Assembly has approved it. With State Police, every state will be able to guard its boundaries and implement the necessary measures to protect its citizens”, he stated.

The Archbishop explained that Nigeria’s centralized policing model has struggled to respond effectively to localized threats due to distance, bureaucracy, and lack of community knowledge adding that State Police will enable a more effective and localized response to security challenges including kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes, and violent crimes.

“With State Police, command structures will be closer to the communities they serve. Officers will understand the terrain, the people, and the specific threats in their state. That means faster response times, better intelligence gathering, and greater accountability to the citizens,” he stated.

Drawing comparisons with other federations, Prof. Danson noted that decentralized policing models have recorded success globally. “In America and other nations, State Police is very effective. It has helped those countries maintain law and order because security is managed at the level where the people live. Nigeria can achieve the same if we do this right,” he said.

While welcoming the legislative milestone, the Archbishop emphasized that structural reform must be matched with welfare reform if the reform is to succeed.

He called on federal and state governments to prioritize the remuneration, training, equipment, and welfare of all police personnel under the new arrangement.

“And what I am asking is this: they should increase their salaries, pay them well, so that all the corruption on the road will end. With this new structure, the police should work more. But we must also ensure they are well-equipped, well-trained, and well-paid. A hungry and poorly motivated officer cannot protect a nation. Good pay removes the temptation for extortion and restores dignity to the uniform”, he said.

Archbishop Danson pledged to support civic education, interfaith collaboration, and community oversight to ensure that State Police operates within the rule of law, respect human rights, and serve all Nigerians without ethnic, religious, or political bias.

“Security is the foundation of prosperity, education, and peace. If State Police is implemented with transparency, accountability, and adequate funding, it will rescue communities, protect our children, and restore confidence in Nigeria’s security architecture,” the Archbishop further stated.

Turning to governance and democracy, Prof. Danson raised serious concerns over the shrinking democratic space ahead of 2027 elections and the overall state of the nation.

He alleged interference with opposition participation and warned that fear and intimidation are replacing free choice. “When leaders perform well, they do not need to fight for recognition. The people will recognize them through their works. But when governance fails, leaders begin to seek self-recognition and manipulate institutions. The President has made it difficult for opposition candidates to contest freely because of fear of losing the seat of power. Democracy dies when fear and intimidation replace free choice. The people, not power, must decide the future of Nigeria,” he declared.

He called for immediate electoral reforms, neutrality of security agencies, and an independent electoral process to restore confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

As a man of faith and international peace advocate, he also demanded for change in leadership as both a civic and spiritual responsibility.

Citing insecurity, economic hardship, and loss of public trust, he called on President Tinubu to step down. “Leadership is service, not domination. A true leader knows when to step aside for the good of the people. Mr. President, it will be a noble and honorable thing for you to resign, just like British Prime Ministers have done when the people demanded change. History remembers those who put nation above self. Nigerians are tired of excuses, tired of promises, tired of hardship. Step aside and allow a proper government to come in and make Nigeria great again,” he said.

“Tinubu, enough is enough. Besides, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you are too old. You need rest. Go and rest. he added.”

The RaphaFaith International Ministerial Network and the International Council of Archbishops and Bishops for Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches also reaffirmed their commitment to stand with Nigerian citizens in demanding security of lives and property, economic justice, credible elections, and a government that puts the people first.

For a better society

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