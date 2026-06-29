Stakeholders anxious as Osun Guber poll casts shadow over 2027 elections

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, political observers across Nigeria are increasingly viewing the poll as more than a contest for control of one of the country’s South-West states.

Indeed, the upcoming election in Osun State is being widely regarded as a crucial test case for the conduct of the 2027 general elections, when Nigeria’s electoral institutions, political parties, security architecture and democratic processes are expected to come under their most intense pressure.

With the implementation of amended electoral laws that provide for a combination of manual collation and electronic transmission of results, heightened political mobilisation by party supporters determined to “cast and defend” their votes, and growing concerns over political violence and insecurity, the Osun governorship election is expected to cast a long shadow over the country’s next general elections.

The significance attached to the Osun poll is rooted partly in the state’s own electoral history. Osun became one of Nigeria’s off-cycle governorship election states following the protracted legal dispute that trailed the 2007 governorship election.

After the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Olagunsoye Oyinlola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the election, his closest challenger, Rauf Aregbesola of the then Action Congress (AC), challenged the result, alleging widespread electoral irregularities.

After nearly three years of litigation, the Court of Appeal, which at the time served as the final arbiter in governorship election disputes, nullified Oyinlola’s election on November 26, 2010, and declared Aregbesola the duly elected governor.

Aregbesola was sworn in the following day, effectively resetting Osun’s electoral calendar because the Nigerian Constitution stipulates that a governor’s four-year tenure begins from the date of taking the oath of office. Since then, Osun has joined states such as Anambra State, Bayelsa State, Edo State, Ekiti State, Imo State, Kogi State and Ondo State in conducting governorship elections outside the general election timetable.

Beyond determining who governs Osun for the next four years, the election is expected to provide important insights into the strength, strategies, integrity and cumulative competencies of the INEC for a national poll.

Osun elections would also form the initial insight into acceptance and electoral strategies of Nigeria’s major political parties. It is also likely to test the influence of political alignments, realignments and coalition-building ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The contest comes at a time when defections, coalition negotiations and strategic political partnerships are reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape. For the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reclaiming Osun is viewed as critical to consolidating its dominance in the South-West and strengthening its bargaining position ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Party leaders believe victory in Osun would signal renewed public confidence in the APC and provide a psychological boost to its supporters nationwide. Speaking with Daily Champion, the Head of Media Unit of the APC Campaign Council for the Osun governorship election, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, would emerge victorious on August 15.

Omowaiye further expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a decisive victory in the 2027 presidential election, arguing that residents of Osun had benefited significantly from federal government projects.

“Asiwaju has done so well for Osun. He will record a landslide victory in the state because there are major roads in Osun that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave us, and I am sure the people of Osun will repay him. These are roads that will help economic development,” he said.

On the other side of the political divide, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, has been embroiled in prolonged leadership crises at both the national and state levels. The internal disputes triggered defections and complicated the party’s preparations for the governorship election.

The crisis eventually led Governor Adeleke to align with the Accord Party, effectively repositioning the party as the governing platform in Osun and displacing the APC, which had controlled the state for 12 consecutive years before Adeleke’s emergence.

A faction of the PDP in Osun subsequently collapsed its structure in support of Adeleke’s re-election bid, with the state PDP chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi, openly backing the governor despite remaining within the party structure. The Accord Party and the pro-Adeleke PDP faction have also endorsed President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking with Daily Champion, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Adeleke on Media, Hezekiah Bamiji Oladele, argued that Osun’s status as a precursor to national elections was well established.

According to him, since 2010, Osun’s off-cycle governorship elections have consistently served as political barometers ahead of general elections, while voters in the state have repeatedly demonstrated their independence by resisting political intimidation.

Oladele maintained that the August 15 governorship election would attract nationwide attention because it would effectively serve as a test of how the APC-led Federal Government intends to conduct future elections, particularly the 2027 general polls. He alleged concerns over possible voter intimidation and electoral manipulation but insisted that such tactics would fail in Osun.

He stressed that Osun voters are prepared to exercise their democratic rights freely and would resist any attempt to undermine their mandate. He urged all stakeholders to ensure that the election reflected the genuine will of the electorate.

Adding another layer of complexity to the race, a faction of the PDP led by former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola endorsed the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adewale Adebayo.

Announcing the endorsement, Oyinlola stated: “There is an alliance between APM and PDP. That was formalized some time ago. There’s an alliance and it is that alliance that we are building our strategy on for the forthcoming elections. This is an endorsement for APM candidates and no other party.”

The development has reinforced perceptions that Osun may become an important laboratory for the coalition politics and strategic partnerships expected to shape the 2027 electoral landscape.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the build-up to the election has been the rising incidence of political violence. Major political parties have exchanged accusations over violent attacks and intimidation, while calls have intensified for the redeployment of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, amid allegations of bias and partisanship.

A survey conducted by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) documented a disturbing pattern of violence in the state.

According to the Executive Director of KDI, Bukola Idowu, the organisation recorded 44 election-related violent incidents across Osun State between October 2025 and June 2026, resulting in 13 fatalities, multiple injuries, destruction of property and heightened public fear.

KDI also recorded 24 non-election-related violent incidents during the same period, resulting in 23 deaths, suggesting that the election is unfolding within a broader atmosphere of insecurity.

More concerning, according to the organisation, was the rapid escalation of election-related violence in the months immediately preceding the poll.

“Twenty-six of the 44 verified election-related incidents during the monitoring period occurred in May and June 2026 alone, representing 59.1 per cent of all verified election-related violence. This concentration of incidents barely two months preceding the election constitutes a significant early warning signal that must not be ignored and requires urgent preventive action,” Idowu warned.

The growing tensions have prompted civil society organisations and other stakeholders to caution against turning Osun into a testing ground for the 2027 elections.

Chairman of the Civil Society Coalition in Osun State, Comrade Waheed Lawal, called on security agencies to remain professional, impartial and non-partisan in carrying out their duties.

According to him, the role of security personnel should be limited to protecting lives, property and the electoral process without engaging in actions capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence that has largely characterised Osun State.

Lawal argued that neutrality of security agencies would boost public confidence and encourage greater voter participation. He further maintained that the Osun governorship election should not be viewed merely as another off-cycle poll but as an election with significant national implications.

As the countdown to August 15 continues, national attention remains firmly fixed on Osun State. Beyond deciding who occupies the Government House in Osogbo for the next four years, the election is expected to provide critical lessons on voter behaviour, political party strength, coalition-building, campaign strategies, electoral management and security preparedness.

Whether it ultimately reinforces confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions or exposes their vulnerabilities, the Osun governorship election has already assumed significance far beyond the state’s borders. In many respects, it has become the first major political stress test on the road to the 2027 general elections—a genuine litmus test for Nigeria’s electoral future.

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