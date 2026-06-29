Soludo, commissioner laud Anambra traders as they celebrate 2nd anniversary

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State and Commissioner for Commerce have lauded traders in the state as they celebrated their second anniversary (ASMATA Traders’ Day), at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, located along Awka road, Onitsha.

Speaking at the event, Soludo who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Engineer Michael Obiekwe, said that such an occasion brings about unity and interactions among the traders.

His words: “It is a thing of joy for us to gather here today (Saturday) to celebrate the hard working traders of Anambra States. I also celebrate the market women traders for sustaining a peaceful trading environment.

“I commend, His Excellency, Governor Chukwuma Soludo for transforming Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state. He remodeled Onitsha Main market, reformed market leadership, redesignated major markets as markets of socio-economic and security concern.

“He has also improved security, roads and ended sit-at-home which has eaten deep into our economy. Also he has been able to tackle flooding and congestion in the markets,” he further disclosed.

The Permanent Secretary who also represented the Commissioner for Commerce, Hon. Nomso Chukwuma Ebonwu, urged the traders to continue to support the state government and their market leaders and stressed the need for security consciousness warning that, “We must be security conscious.”

Earlier in his speech, the President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, disclosed that the traders are so lucky to have a governor Like Chukwuma Soludo who he said has provided for them all their heart desires.

“We will continue to pray for him for more good things to come our way. He provided security to us which is the most important thing for any business to grow. He furnished us with roads that lead to our markets and through good leadership has been able to restore peace in all markets in the state,” the PG stated further.

The PG however, lamented that some market chairmen are not living up to expectation in terms of the fund accruing to ASMATA from the market Internally Generated Revenue, (IGR).

Explaining further, he disclosed that some market chairmen who have not remitted the fund accruing to ASMATA choose to be in enmity with him rather than to make such payment which is used to run the ASMATA Secretariat.

Among activities lined up and conducted during the celebration included, march pass by ASMATA women wing, soccer by men, women, among others.

For a better society

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