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Soldiers kill two Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi, recover arms

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Soldiers kill two Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi, recover arms

by Peter Anayo089

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA have killed two suspected Lakurawa terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during an operation in the Sabarumawa axis of Kebbi State.

The operation, conducted on June 27, followed intelligence that the group was planning an attack on the Sabarumawa community.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt.-Col. Aliyu Danja.

Danja said troops of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 7 swiftly mobilised to the area and laid a tactical ambush along the terrorists’ suspected route to thwart the planned attack.

The statement read, “The successful operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the terrorists were planning an attack on the Sabarumawa community.

“Acting swiftly on the information, troops of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 7 mobilised to the area and established a tactical ambush along the terrorists’ suspected route of advance in order to foil the planned attack.

“As the terrorists approached the ambush position, the troops engaged them with overwhelming firepower, resulting in a fierce exchange of gun battle.

“The superior combat effectiveness of the troops forced the terrorists into disarray, with two of the terrorists neutralised, while the remaining members of the group fled into the surrounding forest,” the statement said.

It added that troops subsequently recovered AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines, 143 rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle from the scene.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA reiterated its commitment to sustaining offensive operations against terrorist and criminal groups across the North-West.

It urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

 

For a better society

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