Presidency defends First Lady’s business plan of Akara frying, corn roasting

Presidential media aide, Sunday Dare, has defended First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s recent call for Nigerians to embrace small-scale entrepreneurship, recalling that his own mother once sold ‘akara’ (bean cake) to fund his education.

The media aide said that he also helped his mum to hawk bananas while growing up in the city of Jos, Plateau State.

Dare noted that there is dignity in starting with modest businesses and that such ventures have helped many families survive and thrive.

Speaking during an appearance on the MIC ON Podcast hosted by popular broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye at the weekend, the presidential aide said the First Lady’s message was not meant to belittle Nigerians but to encourage self-reliance and productive engagement, regardless of the size of the business.

Responding to questions about the First Lady’s comments encouraging Nigerians to consider ventures such as selling akara, roasting corn and making kuli-kuli, Dare stressed that the informal sector remains a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy.

“So when you look at the informal sector of our country, which is resilient and continues to lift this economy, it is also because of these small-scale entrepreneurs, those that sell akara, those that sell corn, because we find them predominantly everywhere and also in the North, where they are significant,” he said.

He added that the central message of the First Lady’s remarks was that Nigerians should seek opportunities to engage in productive ventures.

“A point you must not miss is that, whatever it is, try and do something, have some level of entrepreneurial skill,” Dare stated.

Drawing from his personal experience, the presidential aide said his upbringing was shaped by his mother’s small-scale trading activities.

“Look at me, wherever I am today, my mother sold akara. Wherever I am today, my mother sold bananas. I carried bananas on a tray on my head to markets in Jos, Plateau State.

My mother sold oranges and through that, they were able to train me. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

“If that was right 60 years ago, what is wrong with that now? Because it is about what capital you have. When you grow these small businesses, you start small.”

Dare also cited the success story of Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, as an example of how major enterprises can emerge from humble beginnings.

“Go and read Dangote’s story, where he started from. He also started like a trader. So the point she is making is, whatever it is, be engaged in some kind of enterprise,” he said.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recently sparked debate after encouraging Nigerians, particularly women and young people, to embrace small-scale businesses such as selling akara, roasting corn and producing kuli-kuli as pathways to economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.

Her comments generated mixed reactions, with critics arguing that citizens facing rising inflation, unemployment and economic hardship expected broader policy-driven solutions rather than encouragement to engage in petty trading.

Supporters, however, maintained that the remarks highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship and the role of the informal sector in sustaining livelihoods across the country.

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