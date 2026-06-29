PDP condemns court ruling deregistering NDC, says It’s setback for democracy

Cyril Mbah, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has strongly condemned a Federal High Court order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to deregister the National Democratic Party, (NDC), describing the development as a dangerous constriction of Nigeria’s democratic space.

In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, on behalf of the Interim National Working Committee, the PDP said the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja was wrong.

The party noted that it is still awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment before taking further legal steps.

The PDP expressed “profound condemnation” of the implications of the order, arguing that it comes at a time when many Nigerians had already invested their time, resources, and aspirations to contest elective offices on the platform of the NDC.

The party described the move as both a political and economic blow to Nigerian citizens.

According to the statement, the court’s decision amounts to “an asphyxiation of multiparty democracy in Nigeria.”

The PDP further characterised it as “an economic crime against Nigerians” who invested in the NDC, believing in the viability of multiparty competition.

The opposition party linked the judgment to a broader political pattern under the APC-led Federal Government.

It alleged that the administration appears unwilling to allow a genuine opposition to survive ahead of the 2027 general elections, in order to pave the way for the President’s unchallenged re-election.

“The absurdities that have occurred under the APC Federal Government clearly demonstrate its disdain for fair political competition, which is most unfortunate,” the statement read. The PDP argued that shrinking the number of viable parties weakens accountability and choice for voters.

Despite its criticism of the order, the PDP urged the leadership of the NDC not to abandon the legal route. It advised the party to “vigorously challenge this order within the ambit of the law” while also seeking the support of the Nigerian people in the struggle for democratic consolidation.

The PDP said the defence of the NDC is not only about one party, but about preserving the multiparty system that underpins Nigeria’s democracy.

It called on civil society, political stakeholders, and citizens to see the case as a test of the country’s commitment to political pluralism.

The party also put pressure on the Federal Government to act in the interest of stability.

It said the government must take “practical steps to reduce the political temperature of the country” to protect peace, stability, and the integrity of democratic institutions.

Concluding, the PDP reiterated that democracy thrives on competition, inclusion, and respect for opposition voices. It warned that any attempt to systematically eliminate parties will erode public confidence and set the country back in its democratic journey.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2