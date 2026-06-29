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Politics

Osun 2026: Desperate politicians responsible for violence, APC chieftain distances party

by Peter Anayo0104

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has dismissed allegations linking the party and its governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, to the recent wave of political violence in the state, describing the act as the handiwork of desperate politicians

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye disclosed that neither the party nor its candidate has any connection with individuals or groups allegedly using APC’s name to perpetrate violence and create unrest in the state.

According to him, the APC is founded on the timeless Omoluabi ethos, which upholds integrity, discipline, humility, honesty, respect, compassion, justice, accountability and selfless service.

“The APC is a party of peace and has nothing to do with the allegations of violence against it.

“We condemn every form of violence, lawlessness and bloodshed, irrespective of the status of those involved. No political ambition or partisan interest is worth the loss of a human life. We urge those perpetrating these acts to desist.”

Oyintiloye added that, as a progressive party, the APC remains committed to peaceful coexistence, inclusiveness, tolerance, mutual respect, constructive engagement and people-centred leadership that prioritises the welfare, security and prosperity of citizens.

He said the party does not need to engage in violence to win the Aug. 15 governorship election, stressing that violence does not secure electoral victory.

Oyintiloye maintained that the progressive family has never embraced violence or intimidation as a means of political engagement.

He insisted that the APC has dissociated itself completely from any individual or group hiding under its name to perpetrate violence, create unrest, intimidate citizens or disrupt public peace in any part of the state.

Oyintiloye emphasised that the party believes in the democratic process, the rule of law and the sovereign right of the people to freely choose their leaders through peaceful and credible elections.

He warned that “anyone who seeks to cause mayhem, sponsor violence or use the APC’s name to justify criminal acts is acting in personal interest and should not be identified with the party.”

He said such conduct is “inconsistent with the APC’s long-established culture of moderation, civility and responsible political participation.”

Oyintiloye however, called on party members, political actors, security agencies and the general public to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant, while allowing relevant authorities to investigate all incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to democracy, peace, justice and the protection of lives and property, urging all stakeholders to prioritise the unity, stability and development of Osun State above political considerations.

Sympathising with the families of victims of extrajudicial killings and other acts of violence in the state, he prayed that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

 

For a better society

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