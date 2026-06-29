Onitsha South to plant 5,000 trees, targets Niger Beach Tourism Development

Phil Okose, Onitsha

No fewer than 5,000 shade trees will be planted by Onitsha South Local Government Area , Anambra State as part of a comprehensive environmental restoration and urban beautification programme.

To this end, the first phase of the exercise will involve the planting of 2,000 trees as horticulturists have already been deployed to strategic locations ahead of the official flag-off billed for Monday, June 29, 2026.

The chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, made this disclosure stating that the initiative is aimed at restoring the city’s green landscape, promoting environmental sustainability and enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

According to him, Onitsha was once regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in South-East Nigeria because of its abundant trees and green spaces.

He, however, lamented that many of those areas have gradually disappeared due to the expansion of markets and other forms of urban development.

He explained that the tree planting exercise is part of the LGA’s broader urban renewal programme, which began with the demolition of illegal structures and the clearance of slums to create a cleaner, safer and more organized environment.

Chief Orji disclosed that five species of shade trees of Ural, Caliptus, Dogonyaro, Step and Menailaare would be planted across the LGA because of their environmental and ecological benefits.

The mayor also announced that the Anambra State Government has taken over the proposed Niger Beach Development Project located in Fegge.

He recalled that about two years ago, the LGA reclaimed the River Niger waterfront from illegal occupants and street traders to pave the way for the development of a modern beachside leisure and tourism destination.

Chief Orji said preparations for the project would begin with landscaping and grass planting before designated spaces are allocated to investors for the development of eco-friendly shops, restaurants, bars and other recreational facilities.

He expressed confidence that the Niger Beach project would boost tourism, stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities, and further enhance the image of Onitsha as a thriving commercial city.

He added that the State Government is expected to officially flag off the project in no distant time.

For a better society

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