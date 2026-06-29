Ogun Govt denies ‘prostration’ claim, labels Naijamixed report ‘malicious propaganda’

Chinwe Odita

The Ogun State Government has dismissed as “a complete fabrication” a viral online report alleging that members of the State Executive Council prostrate before Governor Dapo Abiodun whenever he is displeased with them.

In a statement on Sunday, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, described the publication by blog Naijamixed titled “Cabinet members reportedly prostrate before Ogun State Governor when he is displeased with them” as “malicious propaganda” aimed at ridiculing the governor.

“At no time has any commissioner or cabinet member been required to prostrate before the Governor, nor has such an incident ever occurred,” Akinmade said.

He described as “even more ridiculous” the claim that Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele prostrates before the Governor, adding that the report “exposes the reckless and irresponsible nature of the publication.”

The government said the blog distorted a past incident involving local government chairmen.

According to the statement, following allegations by former Ijebu East Local Government Chairman, Hon. Wale Adedayo, the council chairmen voluntarily appealed to Governor Abiodun on behalf of their colleague and prostrated in line with Yoruba cultural practice while seeking forgiveness.

“At no time did Governor Abiodun request, direct or encourage anyone to prostrate before him. The gesture was entirely voluntary,” Akinmade clarified.

The statement noted that Adedayo’s claims were investigated by the Ogun State House of Assembly, while the Joint Account and Allocation Committee confirmed that local government allocations were disbursed through statutory processes and that the state did not divert council funds.

“Indeed, the State had, on several occasions, supplemented local government finances to enable the councils meet their obligations,” it added.

Akinmade accused Naijamixed of abandoning the principles of fact, verification and fairness “in favour of sensationalism, deliberate falsehood and calculated mischief aimed at creating unnecessary tension in Ogun State.”

“Freedom of expression does not include the freedom to fabricate stories or incite the public through deliberate falsehood,” he said, urging residents to disregard the report and rely on credible sources.

The government said it had urged security agencies to investigate the source of the publication “with a view to preventing any attempt to create unnecessary tension or undermine the peace currently enjoyed in Ogun State.”

It reaffirmed its commitment to “transparency, accountability and responsible engagement with the media in the interest of all citizens.”

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