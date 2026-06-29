Ogun gas emission linked to underground geological fractures not myth– Official

Michael-Azeez, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government says the incessant gas emission in Ijebu-Ode and its environs in recent times has to do with natural underground geological events and not any traditional myth or belief.

Recall that the chemical emission, which has occurred three times, left no fewer than 200 students and staff of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Ijebu-Ode, Anglican Girls Grammar School, AGGS, and other schools located in the area hospitalized.

DAILY CHAMPION reports that the state governor, Dapo Abiodun ordered the temporary relocation of students of Our Lady of Apostles Girls Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode, to another location.

Abiodun explained that the relocation was necessary to protect students, teachers and other members of the school community while specialists carry out detailed studies to determine the source of the emission.

Speaking on Saturday during a state government-organized Town Hall meeting with all stakeholders on the gas emission in the town and it’s environs, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, disclosed that scientific investigations revealed that the gas are mainly methane and sulphide.

According to him, they are coming from the underground arising from an established event caused by fractures or faultlines.

The commissioner said, “There is what we call the Ifewara-Zungeru trans-atlantic line that cut across Mojoda , Ijebu-Ode into Osun State through the Zungeru in Niger State. That faultline has been there from time immemorial and it has been found out that that is the line that connects to the areas where the gas emission occurred.

“Coincidentally all the affected schools are located in that area. In fact that area of Ijebu ode town was going to be a Forest and were mainly deserted and are not a place where people have been living for decades. However historical background showed that most of the schools affected are missionary schools which are built on lands probably given by the leaders of the town as most of the areas are deserted by town people.”

Oresanya added that the state government is now trying to establish if the gas emission, which are methane and sulphide are thermogenic or methanogenic in nature through analysis and also establish whether Ijebu Ode is sitting on a huge gas reserve which will be pressurized away from the town.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, advised residents of Ijebu-Ode and its environs not to panic and obey health measures like covering their nose with a wet handkerchief and stop using face mask which is dangerous during the gas emission.

In his contributions, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abayomi Arigbabu said all the schools recently closed by the state government will be opened after a systematic arrangement and discussions with the Principals of the affected schools and Zonal Education Officers of the area.

He called on parents to give the state government time to carry out these needful processes.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Messers Adegbenro Adetayo, Olawale Kukoyi , Monday Ajayi and Mrs Morayo Adebanjo thanked the state government for its efforts and called on the residents of the area and schools to always call the health helpline whenever the need arises.

For a better society

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