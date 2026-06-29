More trouble for drug barons, traffickers as Tinubu approves AK47 rifles for NDLEA officers, after 36 yrs

A cross section of participating officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the formal inauguration of a specialized Train-the-Trainer Course on Weapon Handling (AK-47 Rifle Type 56-1 and HS-9/CF98A Pistols) at the NDLEA Academy in Jos, Plateau State on Monday 29th June 2026.

.We won’t tolerate negligence, Marwa warns

.Inaugurates weapon handling training course in Jos

In a historic shift aimed at bolstering its tactical capabilities against increasingly violent drug cartels, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has officially commenced the induction of AK-47 rifles and advanced pistols into its operational architecture.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) disclosed this on Monday 29th June 2026 during the formal inauguration of a specialized Train-the-Trainer Course on Weapon Handling (AK-47 Rifle Type 56-1 and HS-9/CF98A Pistols) at the NDLEA Academy in Jos, Plateau State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Agency’s spokesman Femi Babafemi on Monday.

Speaking at the landmark event, Marwa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Col. Murtala Aminu noted that the development marks a critical milestone in the 36-year history of the Agency, driven by the changing dynamics of the war against drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“The nature of the war we fight has evolved,” Marwa stated, adding that “Drug trafficking organisations are no longer mere commercial criminal enterprises; they are armed, organised, and ruthless. Our officers face increasing danger in the field, and it would be unconscionable for this Agency to send men and women into harm’s way without the tools and training to protect themselves and the public they serve. This programme is, therefore, not just about firearms, it is about the preservation of lives and the projection of institutional strength.”

The NDLEA boss expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his unwavering commitment to boosting the Agency’s operational capacity, describing his leadership as the driving force behind the agency’s operational successes.

He also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) for its timely intervention in providing the initial substantial consignment of firearms and ammunition to kickstart the training without delay.

Providing insights into the arms procurement, Marwa revealed that the process, which began in 2023 through the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), has reached its final stage. Thousands of procured arms and ammunition are scheduled for imminent delivery, with a precise distribution and accountability plan already approved. The NDLEA is also partnering with the Nigerian Air Force to facilitate the strategic airlift of these assets across its commands nationwide.

According to him, the “ongoing course, is designed to produce pioneer master trainers. Carefully selected from various commands based on merit, these pioneer participants will return to their respective formations to lead a mandatory, comprehensive one-month training programme for all personnel before the weapons are operationally deployed.

“The weight of that responsibility should not be lost on you. You are the first. You are the standard-bearers. The operational culture, the safety ethos, the professional discipline that will define how the NDLEA handles weapons, all of that begins here, with you, in this academy, on this day”, he stated.

Marwa charged the participants to maintain the highest level of professionalism. “First, embrace discipline as your bedrock. Weapons handling is not a privilege — it is a grave responsibility. Every firearm must be treated with the seriousness it demands, at all times, in all circumstances.

“Second, internalise safety as a culture, not a checklist. Avoidable incidents are the result of complacency. The NDLEA cannot and will not tolerate negligence when it comes to the handling of arms and ammunition. We owe this standard to our colleagues and to the Nigerian public.

“Third, understand that proficiency is not just technical — it is ethical. The power that a firearm confers must always be tempered by restraint, judgement, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law and rules of engagement. Our mandate is to protect lives, not to endanger them.

“Fourth, be worthy of the trust placed in you. When you stand before your colleagues as instructors, you carry with you not just technical knowledge but the authority of this institution. Teach with integrity, lead by example, and hold yourselves to the highest standards.”

Marwa expressed happiness over the transformation of NDLEA into a highly professionalized and feared adversary to drug lords, emphasizing that the induction of the tactical arms represents a new chapter of honour and enhanced security for the nation.

“I am proud of the extraordinary strides this Agency has made under our collective watch. In the past few years, the NDLEA has transformed into a more professional, more capable, and more feared adversary to drug criminals. We have recorded unprecedented seizures, dismantled criminal networks, and brought justice to traffickers who once believed themselves untouchable. The induction of more arms into our operational inventory is the next chapter in that story and it is a chapter that must be written with honour”, he added.

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