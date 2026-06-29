Minister warns against profiteering under deregulation, demands exact fuel quantities for consumers

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to ensure strict enforcement of consumer protection and anti-profiteering measures under full deregulation, even as it pushes the petroleum sector to move “beyond compliance” toward regulatory certainty.

Delivering his keynote address at the NMDPRA General Counsel and Legal Advisers Forum 2026, in Abuja,the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, said the law is no longer enough if it does not deliver predictable outcomes for investors and fair value for Nigerians.

With the theme , “Beyond Compliance: Driving Regulatory Certainty and Investment Confidence in Nigeria’s Petroleum”, the Minister said Nigeria’s Petroleum Sector Must Move ‘Beyond Compliance’ to Build Investor Confidence,

Commending NMDPRA for institutionalising the Forum as a strategic engagement platform between the regulator and legal leadership of licensed operators, the Minister noted that in a capital-intensive sector like petroleum, dialogue between regulators and legal advisers “is not only desirable, it is essential.”

He said the Forum’s theme was deliberate. “They are not accidental. They represent a deliberate challenge to all of us in this room to examine whether we have been asking the right questions.”

“For too long, the dominant question in our regulatory conversations has been: are operators complying? That question matters. It will always matter. But it is no longer sufficient. The more consequential question today is this: are our regulatory authorities doing their job? Is it clear, consistent, and predictable enough to give investors the confidence they need to commit capital, not just for one cycle, but for the long term? Compliance is the foundation. Regulatory certainty is the ceiling we must now be building toward.”

The Minister said Nigeria is competing in a global environment where “capital increasingly flows to jurisdictions where policies are clear, institutions are effective, contracts are respected, and regulatory processes are predictable,” and declared: “I want to be direct: we are competing well.”

He credited the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA, of 2021 with transforming the sector’s governance architecture into a more transparent and commercially oriented framework. However, he stressed that implementation is what counts.

“The PIA gave us the architecture. What we must now build is the culture, the institutional habits, the interpretive discipline, and the regulatory character that make the law’s objective real for every investor evaluating Nigeria against any other destination in the world.”

Over the last three years, he added, the government has not waited for perfect conditions. “We have implemented policy reforms, developed guidelines, and ensured those guidelines are gazetted, giving them enduring legal force.”

He described the sector’s full deregulation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “a bold reform” that has paved the way for the operationalisation of the Dangote Refinery and other refinery projects.

He also said it ensured “artificial scarcity has become a thing of the past,” noting: “You can attest to the fact that since 2023 there has been availability of product in-country even with the recent challenges posed by the US/Iranian conflict.”

Turning to consumer protection, the Minister raised two critical issues for the regulator.

“Beyond allowing prices to be determined by market forces, the question is: what is the regulator doing to ensure that consumers receive the correct quantity of product? When someone pays for 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), they should receive exactly 10 litres, not less.”

He also addressed pricing after recent global developments; “Furthermore, following the de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States, we expected to see commensurate downward adjustment in the prices of PMS and other petroleum products. However, that has not yet happened. While we believe that market forces will eventually restore equilibrium, the regulator also has a statutory responsibility to ensure that deregulation does not become an avenue for profiteering. This must be done in line with the extant provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA)”.

Lokpobiri told the General Counsel and legal advisers that compliance is fundamental, but their role goes further. “You sit at the precise intersection where law meets commercial reality. You are not simply interpreters of rules. You are, whether you fully recognise it or not, architects of investor experience.”

He urged them not to let caution become an obstruction. “The modern General Counsel is not a gatekeeper. The modern General Counsel is a strategic partner.Your role is not only to ask ‘is this lawful?’ It is to ask ‘does this regulation achieve its stated objective? Does it enable responsible investment or frustrate it? Does it create certainty or ambiguity?’”

“We will not be judged by the number of regulations we produce or the volume of guidelines we issue. We will be judged by the investments we attract, the businesses we enable, the jobs we create, and the value we leave behind for future generations.”

He said Nigeria’s sector is entering a new phase with expanding domestic refining capacity and deepening private sector participation. But, he cautioned, “opportunities alone do not guarantee investment. Investors require confidence, confidence in policy direction, confidence in regulatory institutions, confidence in contractual arrangements, and confidence that disputes can be resolved fairly and efficiently.”

“Building that confidence is a collective responsibility. As government, we will continue to provide policy consistency. Regulators must continue to improve transparency, stakeholder engagement, and the quality of their service delivery. Industry participants must maintain high standards of governance and compliance. And legal advisers must continue to serve as trusted partners.”

The Minister urged participants to “Go beyond compliance. Ask harder questions. Demand clearer answers. And when the rules are not clear enough, say so, because that feedback is how we improve.” He said insights from the Forum “will inform better policy, better regulation, and better industry practice.”

Speaking in his opening remarks, Authority Chief, Executive, NMDPRA, Abdullahi Umar, stressed that the success of petroleum sector reforms will depend less on the volume of rules on paper and more on the professionals who interpret and implement them daily, adding that “effective regulation cannot be achieved through regulations alone.”

When the Authority established the General Counsel and Legal Advisers Forum, it did so in recognition of a simple reality; effective regulation cannot be achieved through regulations alone. The most carefully drafted law, the most comprehensive regulation, and the most robust compliance framework ultimately depend on people for their implementation, Umar told participants.

He outlined that critical chain of implementation as legal advisers who interpret regulatory obligations, general counsel who advise boards and management, compliance professionals who translate legal requirements into operational systems, and the “willingness of regulators and regulated entities to engage constructively and continuously with one another.”

According to the ACE, that philosophy is why the Forum exists as a “listening platform” and “feedback mechanism” rather than a one-way directive.

He urged the legal leadership of licensed operators to “engage actively, challenge assumptions, share experiences, identify emerging risks, highlight areas requiring clarification, and in the end, offer practical solutions.”

Umar, who said he had “only just assumed the leadership of the Authority,” committed the regulator to openness and responsiveness. He stated that the Authority “will continue to engage openly with stakeholders, act transparently, regulate fairly and consistently, and remain responsive to the realities of an evolving industry.”

MDPRA said the objective is a sector that is “not only compliant, but competitive; not only regulated, but trusted; not only operational, but investable. And most importantly, not only successful today, but sustainable for generations to come.”

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