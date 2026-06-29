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Lord’s Chosen Charismatic revival movement, two days Crusade on ‘ Enemies Submitted ‘ held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0115

Cross section of the Children Choristers singing at the two-day Crusade organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic revival movement held at chosen revival ground, Ijesha in Lagos on 28/6/2026.

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka. preaching to the worshipers.

Cross section of worshipers.

Public Relations Officer’s Department Singing at the Crusade.

Healing Time at the Crusade.

Cross-section of people who received their miracles.

Cross Section of the main Chorister Singing during the Crusade at a two-day Lagos Miracle Crusade Organised by the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic revival movement held at chosen revival ground, Ijesha, in Lagos on 28/6/2026.

 

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