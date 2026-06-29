LG autonomy serves as springboard for development, says Senator Ikpea

Chris Akhabue, Edo

Senator Joseph Ikpea, representing Edo Central Senatorial District, has stated that the autonomy of local government will serve as a critical springboard for Nigeria’s development.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo Central Senatorial District campaign flag-off for the forthcoming local government elections, Ikpea urged those who will be elected as chairmen across local government areas in Edo State on July 11 to take full advantage of the autonomy now granted to them to drive grassroots development.

He emphasized the importance of prudence in the management of local government finances, warning that misuse of public funds could attract the attention of anti-graft agencies. According to him, elected officials must recognize that public resources are meant for community development, not personal enrichment.

“Once you are elected and resume office, you should be prudent. That is really the major thing. Be prudent. What comes to the local government is not for your personal use but for development. If you misuse funds, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is there to invite you,” he said.

The senator further reminded prospective chairmen that while they now enjoy autonomy, they do not have immunity from prosecution, unlike state governors. He stressed that council chairmen can be investigated or invited by the EFCC even while in office.

Ikpea also commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his developmental efforts in Edo State, urging incoming local government leaders to replicate such initiatives in their respective councils.

On his legislative responsibilities, the senator pledged to implement key inputs previously outlined by the governor before his election, alongside new initiatives he is pursuing.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Ikpea reaffirmed his commitment to combating drug abuse through sustained awareness campaigns. He added that he would continue to support youth empowerment programmes and job creation efforts to complement the state government’s initiatives.

The senator expressed confidence in the APC’s chances in the upcoming local government elections, attributing it to the achievements of the state government. He called on party members to leverage these developmental strides in their campaigns to secure victory for APC councillorship and chairmanship candidates across the five local government areas in Edo Central and the state at large.

For a better society

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