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Healing Heart Foundation celebrate United Nations int’l widows day in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0169

L-r… Executive official, Healing Heart Foundation, Mrs Chinwe Ojukwu: Supporter to the widows, Mr Bill Iroh; Founder / President Healing Heart Foundation, Rev (Mrs) Sophy Mbanisi; Special Guest. Apostle Dr Funmilayo Iroh: Evangelist Catherine Udeogu: Pastor Chika Okafor, both Speakers, during the United Nations International Widows Day.Organised by Healing Heart Foundation. Africa Multicultural Food Fair. held in Lagos on 26/6/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

Founder / President Healing Heart Foundation Rev (Mrs) Sophy Mbanisi, going through the food, during the United Nations International Widows Day, organised by Healing Heart Foundation. Africa Multicultural Food Fair.

L-r …Pastor Chika Okafor: Special Guest, Mrs Ngozi Ekumankama: Founder / President Healing Heart Foundation.Rev (Mrs) Sophy Mbanisi and Mrs Adelaide Eklou during the testing of their food.

Corporate Communications Specialist ·AJINOMOTO Foods Nigeria Limited Francisca Ikediashi. Corporate ( right) Cooking with the product at the stage.

Founder / President Healing Heart Foundation Rev (Mrs) Sophy Mbanisi ( right) and others at the cooking competition.

Cross-section of the participants at the cooking competition.

Founder / President Healing Heart Foundation Rev (Mrs) Sophy Mbanisi, cutting the birthday cake while others watch, during the United Nations International Widows Day. Organised by Healing Heart Foundation. Africa Multicultural Food Fair. held in Lagos on 26/6/2026…Photos: Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

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