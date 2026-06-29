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FG bans Okada, Keke on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

FG bans Okada, Keke on Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

by Peter Anayo0164

…Deploys Task Force for enforcement

 

Chinwe Odita

 

The Federal Government has banned commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada, and tricycles, keke marwa, from operating on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway with effect from this week.

The restriction was announced on Sunday by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr. Olufemi Dare, who said the measure is aimed at protecting the newly constructed superhighway from misuse and early deterioration.

According to Dare, the ban is necessary “to preserve the road and ensure its long-term sustainability.” He added that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is “a world-class infrastructure” that requires proper maintenance and protection.

The Federal Controller warned that indiscriminate parking of trucks and articulated vehicles will no longer be tolerated on the highway. The restriction, he said, covers the coastal highway and all bridges across Lagos State.

The ministry also prohibited the dumping of refuse along highway corridors, describing the practice as “unacceptable.”

“Signages indicating the restrictions have already been installed along the highway,” Dare stated. “Task force officials will be deployed to strategic locations to ensure compliance, and offenders will face strict enforcement measures.”

The directive takes immediate effect as authorities move to maintain order and safeguard the integrity of the coastal route.

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