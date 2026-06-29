Edo police arrest 2 for staging fake kidnap to extort ₦4m

Chris Akhabue, Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly staging a self-kidnapping in a bid to extort millions of naira from unsuspecting family members.

The suspects, identified as Lucky Alabi, 48, and Taiye Enahoro, 37, both natives of Uneme Akpama Community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, were apprehended following a police investigation into the reported abduction.

According to authorities, the incident began on June 23, 2026, when relatives of Alabi received a distress call claiming he had been kidnapped. The caller demanded a ransom of ₦4 million for his release, raising alarm among family members.

However, police operatives, acting on intelligence and subsequent investigations, uncovered inconsistencies in the report. Further probing revealed that the alleged kidnapping had been staged by the suspects as part of a fraudulent scheme.

The duo was arrested on June 26, 2026, and reportedly confessed to their involvement during interrogation.

The Edo State Police Command stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, while confirming the development, cautioned members of the public against engaging in criminal deception, noting that such acts carry serious legal consequences. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

The police reiterated their commitment to tackling crime in the state and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.

For a better society

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