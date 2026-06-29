Don sounds the alarm on brain health, calls for investment in research

Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

The 244th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), delivered by the University’s Professor of Neuroscience, Professor Emmanuel Anayochukwu Esom, was more than an academic ceremony.

It evolved into a compelling national conversation on brain health, scientific research and the urgent need for Nigeria to embrace evidence-based solutions to its developmental challenges.

Held at the Enugu Campus of the University, UNEC, the event attracted an impressive gathering of distinguished academics, policymakers, medical professionals, traditional rulers, clergy, students, and other invited guests, all united in celebrating one of Nigeria’s foremost scholars in Anatomy and Neuroscience.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Ugochukwu Bond Stanley Anyaehie; the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka; member of the University of Nigeria Governing Council, Professor Emmanuel C. Ejim; Chairman of the occasion, Professor J. U. J. Onwumere; Former Provosts of the College of Medicine, Emeritus Professor E. N. Onwasigwe; and Prof Uchenna Nwagha.

Others are, Provost of Godfrey Okoye University College of Medicine, Emeritus Professor Frank Akpuaka, Venerable Professor U. F. Ezepue, The President of the National Postgraduate Medical College, Professor Anthony Ikefuna; Professor Kenechukwu Ilo; Professor Ngozi Njeze; Professor Emmanuel Obikili; Professor Joy Eze; Dean of Dentistry, Professor Linda Oge Okoye; Professor F. E. Ejezie; Professor B. N. Chukwu; Professor Jude Udenta and Director of Research and Collaborations, Professor Casmir Igbokwe.

The rest are: the Head of Anatomy Department, Associate Professor A. U. Agu; several former inaugural lecturers of the University; His Royal Highness, Igwe Engr. Greg Ituma (Onyima II of Ekpulato Mgbowo); President-General of Ekpulato Mgbowo Community, Chief Peter Amah; former Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Chief Dr. Alex Ogbonna; and Professor Esom’s wife, Mrs. Esther Onyinye Esom, whose presence underscored the family’s unwavering support for his distinguished academic career, among many other eminent personalities.

The clergy was represented by Rev. Fr. Anthony Azinta; Rev. Fr. Lawrence Ndebisi; Rev. Fr. Christian Eze; Rev. Fr. Dr. John Madubuko; Rev Fr (Dr) Onwuham Akpa – a Neuro-Economist from USA, Rev. Fr. Ambrose Ofodile; Rev. Fr. Tony Akachukwu; Rev. Fr. Cosmas Nneji; Rev. Fr. Emma Ibe; Rev. Sr. Dr. Vivian Oti, Consultant Neurologist at the ESUT Teaching Hopsital; Rev. Sr. Concilia Eke of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu; and Rev. Sr. Oby Ugwuja.

Several eminent personalities also participated virtually, including former Rivers State Governor and Chairman of the Governing Council of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Dr (Sir) Peter Odili; Vice-Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Professor Smith Jaja; Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor H. B. Fawehinmi; Vice-Chancellor of Newgate University, Minna, Professor Sadiq Yusuf.

Professor Esom, who has served the University in several capacities, including Head of Department, Associate Dean, and Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, is currently the National President of the Society of Experimental and Clinical Anatomists of Nigeria (SECAN). He is also a member of the Programme Committee of the International Society for Neurochemistry Congress, Kyoto 2027. As a distinguished Professor of Anatomy and Neuroscience, he delivered a thought-provoking lecture titled, “The Vault and the Vandals: Keeping Watch against the Inadvertent Breach to Nature’s Best Neural Defence.”

Drawing on decades of scientific research and practical experience, Professor Esom explained the intricate biological systems that protect the human brain, describing them as nature’s most sophisticated neural defence mechanisms.

He warned that unhealthy lifestyles, environmental pollution, toxic substances, disease conditions, and other preventable factors continue to compromise these natural protective barriers, exposing millions to avoidable neurological disorders.

He stressed that safeguarding brain health should become a national priority through preventive healthcare, healthy living, public enlightenment, and sustained investment in scientific research.

Beyond the scientific presentation, Professor Esom shared the deeply personal experience that inspired his lifelong commitment to neuroscience.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the lecture, he recounted how a close relative suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that permanently altered the young man’s life and plunged the family into emotional and financial hardship.

“I wanted to study spinal cord injuries because I had a cousin who suffered one. It was painful to watch a young man become permanently incapacitated while the family struggled with the consequences. That experience pushed me into neuroscience research,” he said.

For a better society

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