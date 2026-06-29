Deputy Speaker meeting with top officials of FCDO in London, UK on sidelines of engagement at Chatham House

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR, and the Director General, Network, FCDO, Christina Scott, during a recent meeting with top officials of FCDO in London, United Kingdom, on the sidelines of his engagement at the Chatham House.

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