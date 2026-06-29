25.5 C
Lagos
June 29, 2026
Trending now

Traditional wedding of Oluwanifemi Onabanjo , Adebodun Adebayo held in Lagos

Healing Heart Foundation celebrate United Nations int’l widows day in Lagos

Deputy Speaker meeting with top officials of FCDO in London, UK on…

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Herbert Macaulay’s legacy at 80th memorial anniversary

Soldiers kill two Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi, recover arms

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, JUNE 29, 2026

11 killed in France plane crash

SERAP asks Akpabio, Abbas to probe ₦6.3bn constituency funds

Stakeholders anxious as Osun Guber poll casts shadow over 2027 elections

Only 25% of men have healthy sperm – Experts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker meeting with top officials of FCDO in London, UK on sidelines of engagement at Chatham House

by Peter Anayo0159

Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, PhD, CFR, and the Director General, Network, FCDO, Christina Scott, during a recent meeting with top officials of FCDO in London, United Kingdom, on the sidelines of his engagement at the Chatham House.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Opening ceremony of a Bilateral Strategic Counter-Narcotics Workshop by NDLEA , US-DEA held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Concorde schools end of Session/ Graduation ceremony held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmatbetcasibomcasibomGrandpashabetgrandpashabetkavbetGrandpashabetcasibomlunabetMeritkingCasibomCasibomcasibombetpasjojobet girişjojobetcasibommatbetcasibominterbahisjojobetMadridbetMadridbetJojobet girişgrandpashabetamgbahisHoliganbet girişgrandpashabetJojobetgrandpashabetjojobetcasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibom girişgrandpashabetholiganbetBetpasgrandpashabet güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişgrandpashabet