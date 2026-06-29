Create State Police before 2027

That the proposed establishment of State Police is generating heated mixed reactions after its approval by the National Assembly, despite Nigeria’s security challenges, though surprising, should not derail the current push for the decentralization of the federal policing system that had been in force and ineffective since the collapse of the First Republic in 1966.

We are in strong support of state-level policing alongside the Nigeria Police Force because of its inherent potency in addressing insecurity manifesting in such violent crimes as kidnapping, cultism, banditry and terrorism ravaging many parts of the country, especially given the massive ungoverned spaces at the grassroots level.

This will certainly add more bite to the nation’s security architecture which apparently, remains overwhelmed by the bloody campaign by criminals that had claimed hundreds of lives and left multi-billion Naira worth of property in ruins.

However, many citizens heaved a sigh of relief recently when the National Assembly passed the State Police Bill after a landmark constitutional amendment to birth establishment of State Police across the 36 states of the country which formally set the stage for the dismantling of the decades-old unitary structure of the NPF and pave the way for Federal Police Service and State Police Services.

We note with satisfaction that the federal lawmakers, expectedly, altered Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to allow dual policing blueprint.

Specifically, the new Section 214 provides:

(1) There shall be a police service for the Federation to be known as the Federal Police Service. (2) There shall be established for each State of the Federation a State Police Service subject to the Constitution and an Act of the National Assembly. Sub section 3 stipulates that no State Police Service shall commence operational policing unless it has been established by a Law of the House of Assembly of the State and certified as meeting national minimum standards in the manner prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly”.

With this legal framework firmly laid, the State Police Bill also provides that Governors should appoint Commissioners of Police for their states, subject to confirmation by state Houses of Assembly; Governors may give lawful written directives of a general policy nature to Commissioners of Police on public safety and public order.

Significantly, the legislation as part of safeguards against possible abuse, bars state Commissioners of Police from arresting, detaining, investigating, or using force against any person, party, or group merely for criticizing the government, except in accordance with law and mandates that State Police actions comply fully with existing legal provisions to prevent weaponization against activists, journalists, or dissenting voices.

Expectedly, the Bill didn’t come without controversy. One of the hotly debated provisions of the legislation empowers the President to bypass state governors and temporarily assume strict exceptional metrics though the conditions for such federal action are explicitly detailed in the law to prevent abuse.

Consequently, the Bill has attracted diverse reactions from partisan and non-partisan stakeholders including the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which queried the timing and the haste the legislation was passed contending that coming months to the forthcoming general election is inauspicious as Governors might deploy State Police for political advantage to the detriment of opposition parties.

According to the PRP, pushing for the creation of State Police despite widespread concerns about the country’s security situation and the need for comprehensive reforms of Nigeria’s security architecture to address growing insecurity and restore public confidence in critical institutions raises suspicion, insisting that the Bola Tinubu administration has failed woefully to effectively manage existing security institutions.

“The APC administration has failed to manage our security structure and institutions. Its plan to engineer the emergence of State Police is suspicious and it should be rejected. The forthcoming election should be a threshold which should be crossed with credibility and popular acclaim before the nation decides on important issues such as State Police structures,” said the national chairman of the PRP, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

His fears were similarly amplified by Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the NDC for the 2027 general election who noted that both the legislative and constitutional implementation of State Police appears shaky and raises legitimate concerns. ”The process should involve greater community participation. Policing should be more visible at the local government and community levels. The mechanism for passing the law appears highly disorganised, with no public hearing on such a sensitive issue. Indeed, the rush to enact the law without proper legislative procedures fuels suspicion among many observers about the political motives behind it” he argued.

Pointing the way forward, he declared: “For state policing to evolve from a risky political gamble into a genuine security solution, the law must not only permit states to establish police forces but also clearly provide for independent oversight bodies, such as a state-level Police Service Commission that is entirely free from executive influence, to ensure that policing serves the public interest rather than the interests of the ruling elite. Going by what Nigerians have seen so far, there is no guarantee that this administration can resist the temptation to take advantage of state policing to influence the 2027 general election by proxy. In view of that possibility and the danger it poses to the polity, it is necessary to defer its implementation until after the general election.

For the ADC, passing the Bill is only the beginning, and probably the easiest part, of a complex process while recruitment, vetting, training, equipment, funding, command structures, operational guidelines, and independent oversight cannot be created overnight, especially as the country approaches another election cycle adding that, terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits will not suspend their activities while new institutions are being assembled.

The party further canvassed that Nigerians deserve reforms that are carefully designed to succeed, not reforms designed merely to create the impression that the government is doing something stressing that state-level policing can only succeed with institutional preparedness and safeguards necessary to make it effective.

However, we are totally opposed to any further delay in creating State Police considering the current high level insecurity nationwide with terrorists and bandits attacking military formations and killing senior officers among them brigadiers-general, and kidnappers abducting teachers, pupils and students for ransom.

Truth is that state-level policing has become not only inevitable but in the overall national interest to safeguard lives and property. Again, it will enable every state guard its boundaries and implement the necessary security measures to protect its citizens as well as ensure more effective and localized response to security challenges including kidnapping, banditry, communal clashes, cultism and other violent crimes which Nigeria’s centralized policing model has failed to tackle over the decades due to distance, bureaucracy, and lack of community knowledge.

Furthermore, State Police has become very imperative since security is often cited as the foundation of prosperity, education, and peace while its structures are in line with Federations worldwide, maintain law and order, closer to the communities they serve with serving officers having a better understanding of the terrain, the people, and the specific threats in their states as well as pave the way for faster response times, enhanced intelligence gathering, and greater accountability to the citizens.

While we welcome the legislative milestone, the federal and state governments should prioritize the remuneration, training, equipment, and welfare of all police personnel under the existing and new arrangement, increase their salaries, to reduce corruption, equip them better given that a hungry and poorly motivated officers cannot protect a nation even as we charge officers at the subnational level to uphold rule of law, respect human rights, and serve all Nigerians without ethnic, religious, or political bias.

Rather than defer implementation of the State Police on fears of possible abuse by governors as canvassed by the opponents of the constitutional amendment, we caution such critics to channel their recommendations and proposed safeguards to the 36 Houses of Assembly which are the next port of legislative action in order to possibly reflect their views and strengthen the document since it has not been signed into law by the President.

Currently, it is obvious that there is a near national consensus on the creation of state-level policing as soon as possible in view of the existential security threats from bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and cultists despite the presence of some American troops in Nigeria in the past few months.

Therefore, we strongly believe that this is the cardinal reason why one of the hitherto ardent critics of the incumbent federal administration, U.S. Congressman Riley Moore, has applauded President Tinubu for championing the passage of the State Police Bill because: “It will empower states to protect their citizens and reduce dependence on decision makers in Abuja”, and given the known fact that the welfare and protection of life and property of citizens is the primary responsibility of government.

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