Bayelsa Dpty Gov calls for fear of God despite challenges

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Dr Peter Akpe, has stressed the need for people to fear and serve God to enjoy his manifold blessings irrespective of their backgrounds and present circumstances in life.

Dr Akpe, who is a senior pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Bayelsa, made the call on Sunday while preaching at the child dedication of his younger brother’s son, master Samuel Peremobowei Akpe, at the house of Prayer Parish of the church in Yenagoa.

The deputy governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, emphasized that right from creation, God had not and will never abandon or disappoint those who serve Him.

In a sermon titled, “the difference is clear” anchored on exodus chapter eleven verse seven and malachi three verse eighteen, Dr Akpe, highlighted divine immunity, security, provisions and peace as some of the benefits available to those who genuinely believe and serve God.

He said although God loves the whole of His creation, there is always a mark of distinction between people who worship God in spirit and truth and those who do not.

Making reference to his family and what God did in the land of Egypt to save the Israelites as examples, the Bayelsa deputy governor stressed that God will always deliver those who trust in him in the event of hardship and troubles.

In their separate remarks, Mr Philip Akpe and his wife, Mrs Tina Akpe, parents of master Samuel Peremobowei, expressed gratitude to God for his love upon their lives, especially for the miraculous conception and birth of a male child.

The couple also thanked the deputy governor, his wife, Dr Favour Akpe, the pastors and members of the RCCG family for their support as well as everyone who attended the child dedication and thanksgiving service.

Dignitaries who attended the event were the Wife of the deputy governor, Dr Favour Akpe, and some members of the Bayelsa state house of Assembly, including the majority leader, Rt hon. Monday Bolo-Bubou, Colonel Benard Kenebai (Retd), Hon. Timi-Omubo Agala, hon. Tare Porri, chief Gabriel Ogbara, and hon. Oteigbanyon George-Brah.

Others included the commissioner for information, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, her non-indigenes counterpart, Mazi, Chairman of Yenagoa local government area, hon. Bulodisiye Ndiwari, chairman, Bayelsa State Environmental Sanitation Authority, chief Diekivie Itiedu, and the parents of the deputy governor, his royal highness chief John Agadabiri Akpe and Chief (Mrs) Esther Akpe.

In a related development, the deputy governor, Dr Peter Akpe, led notable political and religious leaders at the weekend to attend the send-off ceremony in honour of the Pastor-in-charge of Rivers province 18 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor and Pastor (Mrs) Smart Odiaua, where he called on Christians to remain faithful in the service of God and humanity.

Until his recent elevation, pastor Odiaua served as the assistant pastor in charge of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) in Bayelsa Province Two of the RCCG.

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